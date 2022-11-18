Read full article on original website
Related
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
KEYT
US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has testified before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican’s Tuesday appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid testifying. Graham’s office said in a statement that he spent just over two hours with the special grand jury and “answered all questions.” The investigation was opened early last year and is considered one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president, who last week announced a third run for the White House.
KEYT
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn’t ‘doing enough’ about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn’t think the Biden administration is “doing enough” to address the situation at the southern border. Hobbs told “CNN This Morning” that her state bore “the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington.”...
KEYT
Donors love hobnobbing with politicians. Ron DeSantis isn’t playing ball
Gov. Ron DeSantis has gotten a rock star’s reception at Republican Party functions since winning reelection this month, solidifying himself as a top-tier possible presidential contender. But the Florida Republican has left some influential members of the party wanting more. He electrified the crowd at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s...
KEYT
Democratic challenger concedes to Rep. David Valadao in California House race
California Assemblyman Rudy Salas on Tuesday conceded the race for California’s 22nd District to Rep. David Valadao. Valadao is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. The former President didn’t intervene in the race or endorse a primary challenger to Valadao, who was backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a district neighbor. Valadao for the most part shied away from talking about his vote to impeach Trump on the campaign trail.
KEYT
Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff. The petition — filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans’ Senate campaign arm — asks the state’s high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
KEYT
Accountant testifies Trump claimed decade of huge tax losses
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010, his longtime accountant testified Tuesday, confirming long-held suspicions about the former president’s tax practices. Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through his Trump Organization. The short exchange amounted to a rare public discussion of Trump’s taxes — which the Republican has fought to keep secret — even if there was no obvious connection to the case at hand. Bender’s testimony echoed The New York Times’ reporting on Trump’s taxes in 2020.
KEYT
Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says she won’t lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The decision Tuesday by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble is another defeat for Jones. Since the August trial in Texas, other judgments against Jones in Connecticut have stacked up to a staggering $1.44 billion. Experts say that sets up what is likely a long fight ahead for Sandy Hook families to try to collect that money. Jones could appeal and has already said he has little money to pay the damages.
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
KEYT
Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court appears deeply skeptical that former President Donald Trump was entitled to a review by an independent arbiter of documents seized in an FBI search of his Florida estate. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, including two Trump appointees, repeatedly suggested Trump was seeking special treatment in having a so-called special master conduct an independent inspection of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
KEYT
Justice Thurgood Marshall’s wife ‘Cissy’ Marshall dies at 94
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall has died. Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall was 94. Marshall’s husband became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967 following a career as a civil rights lawyer in which he argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. He retired from the high court in 1991 and died in 1993 at the age of 84. The two had met while working at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
KEYT
Boost in people seeking HealthCare.gov coverage, HHS says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage. That’s an increase of 17% compared to the same time last year. The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured Americans this year reached a historic low of 8%. The boost in enrollment is largely driven by generous subsidies — extended through 2025 in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law — that keep monthly premiums payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who sign up.
KEYT
First on CNN: White House kicking off six-week Covid-19 booster push
The Biden administration is launching a critical, six-week push aimed at stepping up Americans’ Covid-19 booster vaccinations heading into the holiday season. “With winter and holiday gatherings right around the corner, more Americans getting their updated vaccine will help avoid thousands of preventable Covid-19 deaths. The six-week campaign will focus on reaching seniors and the communities that were hardest hit by Covid-19 through making it more convenient to get vaccinated and increasing awareness through paid media,” a fact sheet shared first with CNN said.
KEYT
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down — despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith...
KEYT
Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump’s taxes
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the Internal Revenue Service to release former President Donald Trump‘s tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee. The court’s move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.
KEYT
US Capitol Police assistant chief who oversaw intelligence operations for the department will retire
US Capitol Police Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman, who oversaw the department’s operations in the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is retiring from the agency, according to an internal announcement shared with CNN. Her last day with US Capitol Police will be...
Comments / 0