You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
This article has been updated since its initial 10/15/22 publish date. The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and...
You may have long ago realized that serums are a bit like magical elixirs that can deliver potent ingredients to your skin and help with a variety of your skin concerns, from dryness to dark spots. Serums, which are applied after cleanser and before moisturizer (and sunscreen during the day), tend to hone in on one or two ingredients to boost the skin’s barrier and, in some cases, build collagen and elastin that make your skin stronger and more resistant to outside elements such as pollution and UV rays. But because of the explosion of products on the market, it’s more important than ever to read ingredient lists and shop according to effective ingredients. Dr. Simran Sethi, CEO/Founder of skin by Dr. Simran Sethi, offers insight on the best serum to build strength and elasticity.
Moisturizers and cleansers are great and all, but when it comes to skincare products that are considered game-changers, the spotlight is on serums. It’s hard to find a skincare devotee who isn’t loyal to one or two serums, usually applied in the morning and at night as part of their skincare routine. A great serum gives skin a major boost by delivering specific ingredients that can address concerns as diverse as dry skin, fine lines, sun spots, and uneven tone. But an explosion in serums on the market means, as always, that it’s even more of a challenge to find one that delivers high-quality ingredients that actually work. Bella Schneider, Clinical Esthetician, Product Formulator, Day Spa Owner, and Master Trainer, recommends these three serum ingredients for younger looking skin instantly.
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
To make your holiday gift hunt easy, we rounded up 34 of the coolest and most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods and Etsy that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season.
Scientifically proven tips and tricks for a full, healthy mane.
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of water, transfer that water to a pot or kettle and prepare to kick back, relax, (watching a movie is optional) with a more soothing choice. People who drink this before bed have firmer skin — here’s what you need to know.
As you get older, your skin changes—which means your skin-care routine should, too. In addition to doubling down on retinoids, SPF, and eye cream, there's one other product derms want you to consider adding to your regimen to keep skin supple over time: hand cream. Skin begins to lose...
The key to managing dry, flaky skin is using products that will nourish, moisturize, and strengthen it—and finding options that work doesn't have to cost that much. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida, you can do it for under $10. "I believe in affordable skin care—you don't have to spend a ton of money if you don't want to," she says. Amazing news, indeed.
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s easy to underestimate the value of a stellar moisturizer, at least, until you find one. And that’s what we found in La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer. We’ve discussed how to match your moisturizer to your skin type, why using sunscreen is an essential step, and how drugstore moisturizers have finally leveled up. No matter what kind of complexion you have, hydration is essential for a healthy glow. But how do you know which product to choose for your natural glow? We faced this...
Getting ready for a big day and not being able to find a dream dress in the right size is a problem that many women face But asking a celebrity to send their outfit is something that few think to do. However, that's exactly what Tiktoker and writer Aurielle Marie did. Marie—whose pronouns are they/she—was ecstatic when they found out they were on the Out 100 list this year. As part of the honor, she was invited to attend the Out Magazine's gala in New York this week. There was only one problem; they couldn't find anything to wear to the event. In most of the stores she went to, Marie could only find sizes 12 and under, according to NBC News.
The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
Parents shopping for their kids this holiday season need to be alert and carefully examine toys before they buy them because recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online, a consumer report said Thursday. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" toy safety report by Denver-based US Public Interest Research Group...
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Super-Hydrating Serum You Should Switch To For Winter
As the weather gets colder, many of us unfortunately experience drier, patchier, and more irritated skin. In order to avoid this, it’s vital to moisturize your skin often, and hydrate it with the help of a balanced diet, enough drinking water, ...
Before you try reverse washing your hair, find out how the simple adjustment can impact your strands. How and when you wash your hair is very personal. While some people are picky about ingredients and wash their hair once a week, others use whatever happens to be in their shared showeron a daily basis. One subset of people rejects the order of a traditional two-step hair-washing routine in favor of a practice called reverse hair washing.
