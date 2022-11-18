ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alligator Army

Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24: Gators chomp off own limbs in stunning upset

Given one last improbable — or unfathomable — chance to win a game they had not seized at any point on a chilly afternoon in Nashville, the Florida Gators snapped a Hail Mary try that was only possible because of seconds and a stopped clock gifted to them by gross incompetence from an officiating team that had offered plenty of it.
Alligator Army

Florida vs. Vanderbilt, Game Thread: Gators look to make Music City noise

Florida and Vanderbilt are football teams that have arguably peaked at the same time. For Florida, that has come in the form of six quarters of mostly dominant football in which the Gators outscored Texas A&M and South Carolina by a combined 59-6 count. For Vanderbilt, it was a win over Kentucky that ended a streak of futility in SEC play and may have engendered a little toughness in a program often pushed around.
Alligator Army

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Q&A with Anchor of Gold

I reached out to the esteemed Tom Stephenson of Anchor of Gold in advance of Saturday’s matchup between Florida and Vanderbilt to get some answers to some questions, and answered some of his questions over yonder. I will be honest: Most Florida fans start really thinking about Vanderbilt at...
