Florida and Vanderbilt are football teams that have arguably peaked at the same time. For Florida, that has come in the form of six quarters of mostly dominant football in which the Gators outscored Texas A&M and South Carolina by a combined 59-6 count. For Vanderbilt, it was a win over Kentucky that ended a streak of futility in SEC play and may have engendered a little toughness in a program often pushed around.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO