"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
How a secret meeting put Hakeem Jeffries on track to replace Pelosi
Behind the scenes, House Democrats battle to anoint their next generation of leaders.
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
“Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said Thursday after more than 19 years leading Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries officially announces his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in move that will drop average age of House leadership by 31 years
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announced Friday that he was running to lead the House Democrats and replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 'Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,' the New York Democrat wrote in a letter addressed to the members of the 118th Congress, which assembles in January.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
WASHINGTON -- With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections.Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are "still alive" in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks."People are campaigning and that's a beautiful thing. And I'm not asking anyone for anything," she said, referring to House Democratic...
Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
Senate won for Democrats, 'It's the year of Chuck Schumer'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan’s West side on Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada’s Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in cheers as the news flashed across a television screen, and a group celebrating a birthday sent him a slice of cake. But Schumer didn’t stay to celebrate. He was soon rushing back across town for an impromptu, late-night news conference in the lobby of a building near his office. “I will once again be majority leader,” he declared to the cameras, almost giddily.
Hakeem Jeffries remains silent on his possible candidacy, celebrates Pelosi’s legacy as Democratic leader
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a contender to succeed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has chosen to remain silent Thursday on his possible candidacy for the Democratic leadership and has opted to celebrate his accomplishments at the helm of his post. "Let's spend this moment, on this day, (reminiscing) about...
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
104.1 WIKY
