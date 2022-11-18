Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Yardbarker
Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Predictions
The Ravens are the unanimous pick to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Analysis; "Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 (.786) in games immediately after a bye. That’s the second-best record among active coaches. The Ravens will be refreshed and motivated to continue their march toward the playoffs. Carolina is a team that is in a bit of disarray and Baltimore will take full advantage."
Washington Commanders sticking with QB Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz stays benched
Months after the Washington Commanders traded multiple third-round picks for quarterback Carson Wentz, the organization reportedly plans to stick with
Albany Herald
Jamaal Williams scores trio of TDs as Lions surprise Giants
Jamaal Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Detroit Lions achieved a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 by surprising the New York Giants 31-18 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff passed for 165 yards, while...
Albany Herald
Cowboys dominate Vikings in battle of NFC heavyweights
Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys ran away from the host Minnesota Vikings, winning 40-3 on Sunday in Minneapolis. Prescott completed 22-of-25 passes for Dallas (7-3) and didn't suffer any sacks in a near-perfect performance. He was bolstered by a rushing attack that saw Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combine for 122 yards on the ground. Elliott had two rushing touchdowns, while Pollard hauled in six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the air attack.
Albany Herald
Josh Allen, Tyler Bass help Bills beat Browns in Detroit
Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help the host Buffalo Bills record a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in the Buffalo area. James...
Centre Daily
After 3–7 Start, Where Do Jaguars Find Next Win and What Will the Final Record Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is on its last legs after a 3-7 start, making their Week 11 bye come at just the right time. This is the firsttime since 2014 the team has had a Bye Week in Week 11 or later, and for this Jaguars team it seems like an ideal situation. The first 10 weeks went as many likely thought they would before the season, but the reality of the present has seen the Jaguars blow opportunities more often than not in each of their losses.
Watch the Bengals take a 17-10 lead over the Steelers with Joe Burrow’s second TD pass to Semaje Perine
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- The Bengals already look a lot better than they did in the season opener against the Steelers. Joe Burrow, who has a touchdown pass in each of the last 17 games, has been dealing in the first half and just completed his second touchdown pass to Samaje Perine.
Albany Herald
Joe Burrow (4 TDs), Bengals get payback against rival Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion.
Albany Herald
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce combine for 3 TDs as Chiefs rally past Chargers
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight game, beating the host Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 20 of 34 passes for 329 yards, and he also rushed four times for 23 yards for the Chiefs...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt's interception; Steelers-Colts game has different tone; Darrelle Revis' honor
Monday’s “First Call” has Joe Burrow’s assessment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after yet another eye-popping interception. Next week’s game for the Steelers no longer appears to be the joke people were making it out to be two weeks ago. A former Pitt Panthers star is getting a well-deserved honor from his former NFL team. Chase Claypool continues to be less than impressive in Chicago.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement
The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
Albany Herald
Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals.
