ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

French Airline La Compagnie’s ‘Blue Friday Sale’ Will Offer Its All Biz-Class Flights to Europe for $2,000

No matter how deep your pockets, there’s no denying that flights to Europe are getting downright exorbitant. But French airline La Compagnie is hoping to bring you to the old world without having to soak your savings—or sacrifice style. As part of its Blue Friday Sale, from November 18 through November 22, travelers itching for a trip to Milan or Paris can snag a roundtrip business class fare for a flat rate of $2,000 from New York for any vacations from December 1 through October 31, 2023. On average, roundtrip business fares to Paris can easily run as high as $7,000...
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
travelnoire.com

American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Time Out Global

Revealed: the nicest airports in Europe

By our book, the ‘nicest’ airport is (besides from perhaps being in Nice) a little different to the ‘best’ airport. While the world’s best airports hubs might be known for their reliability, punctuality and breadth of service, the nicest ones are a bit more luxurious – they’re the ones you don’t actually mind spending time in.
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris

JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport

Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
MANHATTAN, NY
104.1 WIKY

Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041

(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
The Associated Press

JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe’s Most Visited City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced plans to expand transatlantic flying into Continental Europe with new service to Paris starting next summer. Paris will be JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination following the airline’s successful launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom. With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades.
cntraveler.com

JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris

Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
104.1 WIKY

Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China’s capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20,...
104.1 WIKY

Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
The Associated Press

Innovative Design Cuts CO2 Emissions in Data Centers

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Huawei’s ability to build more energy-efficient data centers could be an example to others as decarbonization of the construction sector picks up worldwide, according to a company spokesperson. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005364/en/ Andrew Williamson, Vice President of Government Affairs and Economic Advisor, Huawei speaks at the panel. (Photo: Business Wire)
104.1 WIKY

S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy