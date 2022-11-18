ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Start to Increase as Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spread

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the rise as a pair of concerning omicron subvariants are spreading. COVID-19 infections have been trending downward in the U.S. since August but increased about 10% over the past two weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 40,000 new cases are reported on average each day, but that is likely a massive undercount due to at-home tests that don’t get reported.
UPI News

New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it. The CDC data shows The new BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 together account for roughly 44% of new U.S. COVID-19 infections. The new variants are sublineages of BA.5. It's the first time since July that the BA.5 variant has not been dominant.
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
The Hill

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states

CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ars Technica

Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale

The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
GEORGIA STATE
McKnight's

CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon

The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
The Herald News

Pfizer's New Booster Shot Shows Protection Against Emerging Omicron Variants

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer's updated COVID booster shots are proving their mettle against emerging omicron variants, the company announced Friday. The latest version of the vaccine generated virus-fighting antibodies against four more omicron lineages, including the troubling BQ.1.1 variant. Notably, the immune response wasn't as strong against these newer variants as it is against the BA.5 strain. But adults 55 and older experienced a nearly ninefold...
CBS Detroit

Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes

(AP)- Pfizer said Friday that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it's not an exact match.Americans have been reluctant to get the updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna, doses tweaked to target the BA.5 omicron strain that until recently was the most common type. With relatives of BA.5 now on the rise, a question is how the new boosters will hold up.Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their updated booster generated virus-fighting antibodies that can target four additional omicron subtypes, including the particularly worrisome BQ.1.1.The immune response wasn't...
CBS Detroit

CDC investigating listeria outbreak in Michigan, Nevada connected to mushrooms

(CBS DETROIT) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating after two people were hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak connected to enoki mushrooms.The two people hospitalized include a 30-year-old man and a 42-year-old man. One was from Michigan and one from Nevada. According to the CDC, "both people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms."Officials say the number of people affected in this outbreak is most likely higher and in more states than what was reported.They say this may be due to the fact that some people can recover without any medical care...
NEVADA STATE

