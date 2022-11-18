Read full article on original website
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
US News and World Report
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Start to Increase as Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spread
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the rise as a pair of concerning omicron subvariants are spreading. COVID-19 infections have been trending downward in the U.S. since August but increased about 10% over the past two weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 40,000 new cases are reported on average each day, but that is likely a massive undercount due to at-home tests that don’t get reported.
New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it. The CDC data shows The new BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 together account for roughly 44% of new U.S. COVID-19 infections. The new variants are sublineages of BA.5. It's the first time since July that the BA.5 variant has not been dominant.
China reports 25,353 new COVID cases for Nov 17 vs 23,276 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China reported 25,353 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 17, of which 2,362 were symptomatic and 22,991 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 month after getting updated booster shot
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had tested positive for COVID-19. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date with her vaccines. "Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually. CDC...
Paxlovid effective in reducing risk of long COVID symptoms: study
A recent preprint study found that Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid may be effective in reducing the risk of developing long COVID in patients recovering from coronavirus infections.
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states
CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
Listeria Outbreak 2022: These States Are Seeing the Most Cases
Those infected range in age from 38 to 92 and include one pregnant woman who had a miscarriage after getting infected, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of listeria outbreak in the US. Here's what to know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of the Listeria outbreak in six states in the U.S. that has infected 16 people and claimed one life so far. There could be more cases that have gone unreported, the health agency's press release said. The CDC collected samples...
What is Listeria and Who's Most At Risk? What to Know as Recall Issued in Illinois
With Illinois part of a recent six-state recall linked to a deadly listeria outbreak, many might be wondering what exactly is listeria and who is most at risk?. The recall has already left at least two people in Illinois sickened, with 14 others left ill across other states. Here's what...
Ars Technica
Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale
The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
Pfizer's New Booster Shot Shows Protection Against Emerging Omicron Variants
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer's updated COVID booster shots are proving their mettle against emerging omicron variants, the company announced Friday. The latest version of the vaccine generated virus-fighting antibodies against four more omicron lineages, including the troubling BQ.1.1 variant. Notably, the immune response wasn't as strong against these newer variants as it is against the BA.5 strain. But adults 55 and older experienced a nearly ninefold...
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
(AP)- Pfizer said Friday that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it's not an exact match.Americans have been reluctant to get the updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna, doses tweaked to target the BA.5 omicron strain that until recently was the most common type. With relatives of BA.5 now on the rise, a question is how the new boosters will hold up.Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their updated booster generated virus-fighting antibodies that can target four additional omicron subtypes, including the particularly worrisome BQ.1.1.The immune response wasn't...
NBC Chicago
Pfizer Says Omicron Booster Is Better Against New Subvariants Like BQ.1.1 Than Old Shots
Pfizer said the booster triggered more antibodies against omicron BQ.1.1, BA.4.6, BA.2.75.2 and XBB.1 in adults older than 55 compared with a fourth dose of the original vaccines. Pfizer developed its booster against omicron BA.5 , but that subvariant now only makes up 25% new infections in the U.S. BQ.1.1...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak in Michigan, Nevada connected to mushrooms
(CBS DETROIT) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating after two people were hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak connected to enoki mushrooms.The two people hospitalized include a 30-year-old man and a 42-year-old man. One was from Michigan and one from Nevada. According to the CDC, "both people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms."Officials say the number of people affected in this outbreak is most likely higher and in more states than what was reported.They say this may be due to the fact that some people can recover without any medical care...
