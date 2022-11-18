Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Attorney: Teen squeegee worker charged in driver's fatal shooting to enter plea; Family 'devastated'
A teenage squeegee worker charged in a fatal shooting will plead guilty and his case will go to juvenile court, the teen's attorney told 11 News. Defense attorney Warren Brown told 11 News that prosecutors have agreed to send the case to juvenile court and that the teen will plead guilty to manslaughter.
Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone
A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
N.D. Man Sentenced in Stabbing and Strangulation Death of 14-Year-Old Skateboarding Girl
According to a jury, Arthur Prince Kollie, 23, stabbed and then strangled 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen to death for roughly 30 minutes in the parking lot of a Party City in Fargo, North Dakota during the summer of 2021. Now, Kollie will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Maryland Sheriff’s Deputy ‘in Full Uniform’ Allegedly Raped Woman in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Followed Her from Work Days Later
A 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a department store parking lot last week then followed her from her place of employment in the following days. Steven Victor Abreu of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody on...
Stabbing Suspect Convicted of Murdering 16-Year-Old Boy in Petty Fight over Another Teen’s Ex-Girlfriend
Long Island jurors on Tuesday convicted a young man of murdering a 16-year-old boy in a petty fight over some other teen’s ex-girlfriend. Tyler Flach, now 21, will face sentencing next month, according to outlets in the New York City region. Charges in the case included second-degree murder, and first-degree gang assault.
She Went to Jail for Murdering Her Own Alleged Attacker — Where Is Brittany Smith Now?
In the trailer for the Netflix documentary State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, the haunted voice of Brittany Smith says in a voiceover: "I was arrested for murder." She then adds, "I did what I thought I had to do." What Smith had to do was shoot the man who was supposedly attacking her brother and who, hours before that, had allegedly severely beaten and raped her.
Woman Caught Plotting To Kill Boss — Then Murders Her Stepfather While Out On Bail
Judy Naylor wanted money badly — so badly she was caught up in murder plots not once, but twice. Judy was born in 1965 and grew up around Robeson and Cumberland Counties in North Carolina. She had a troubled home life. While she was close with her younger brother, Kenneth, her father had a drinking problem and her mother struggled with mental illness.
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
Bustle
Alex Murdaugh Could Face The Death Penalty For Allegedly Killing His Wife & Son
HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty centers on a prominent South Carolina family “whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.” Father of two Alex Murdaugh, who hails from a long line of powerful legal figures, enjoyed “unparalleled sway over authorities,” according to the streamer until his son Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident led to scrutiny of the family’s actions and legacy. Now, in 2022, Murdaugh is in jail awaiting trial — here’s why.
Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death pleads guilty
One of two former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial on criminal charges filed in connection with George Floyd's murder changed his plea to guilty Monday morning. What's happening: J. Alexander Kueng agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Under a plea deal, Kueng would serve...
Report: Convicted murderer on parole tries to kidnap 8-year-old
This Wednesday, a man was walking with his young stepdaughter in the Bronx when another man attempted to grab the girl. While the suspect ran away, he was later apprehended by the NYPD.
Former Playboy Model Enters Alford Plea In Beating Death Of 71-Year-Old Psychiatrist She Had Been Romantically Linked To
California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard had traveled to Las Vegas to cut Kelsey Turner off financially when he was beaten to death by Turner and her boyfriend, authorities alleged. Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner has pleaded guilty to killing a 71-year-old psychiatrist who was found dead in the trunk of an...
‘Are you a tyrant?’ Viral video shows Florida police arrest legally blind 61-year-old for holding cane
A Florida sheriff’s department is investigating a stop after video went viral of two deputies seemingly arresting a blind man with a cane for no reason.According to arresting documents, deputies in Columbia County saw James “Jim” Hodges, 61, cross a street despite a crosswalk indicator telling him to wait, then stopped him when they spotted a metal object they thought was a weapon in his back pocket. (Mr Hodges, who says he’s legally blind, carries a foldable metal cane for help walking.)Police body camera footage obtained by Mr Hodges and posted on his YouTube channel shows what happens next.An...
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
Comments / 0