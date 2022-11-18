ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Distractify

She Went to Jail for Murdering Her Own Alleged Attacker — Where Is Brittany Smith Now?

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, the haunted voice of Brittany Smith says in a voiceover: "I was arrested for murder." She then adds, "I did what I thought I had to do." What Smith had to do was shoot the man who was supposedly attacking her brother and who, hours before that, had allegedly severely beaten and raped her.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
THURMAN, IA
Bustle

Alex Murdaugh Could Face The Death Penalty For Allegedly Killing His Wife & Son

HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty centers on a prominent South Carolina family “whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.” Father of two Alex Murdaugh, who hails from a long line of powerful legal figures, enjoyed “unparalleled sway over authorities,” according to the streamer until his son Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident led to scrutiny of the family’s actions and legacy. Now, in 2022, Murdaugh is in jail awaiting trial — here’s why.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios

Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death pleads guilty

One of two former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial on criminal charges filed in connection with George Floyd's murder changed his plea to guilty Monday morning. What's happening: J. Alexander Kueng agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Under a plea deal, Kueng would serve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

‘Are you a tyrant?’ Viral video shows Florida police arrest legally blind 61-year-old for holding cane

A Florida sheriff’s department is investigating a stop after video went viral of two deputies seemingly arresting a blind man with a cane for no reason.According to arresting documents, deputies in Columbia County saw James “Jim” Hodges, 61, cross a street despite a crosswalk indicator telling him to wait, then stopped him when they spotted a metal object they thought was a weapon in his back pocket. (Mr Hodges, who says he’s legally blind, carries a foldable metal cane for help walking.)Police body camera footage obtained by Mr Hodges and posted on his YouTube channel shows what happens next.An...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

