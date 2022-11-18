Read full article on original website
Cost-Effectiveness of Polatuzumab Vedotin-piiq Plus R-CHP and CAR T-Cell Therapy vs Standard of Care in DLBCL
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Vijenthira et al found that front-line polatuzumab vedotin-piiq plus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP), second-line chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, or the combination would not be likely to be considered cost-effective compared with the standard of care for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed, intermediate- to high-risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
Importance of Screening Programs in Diagnosing Cancer in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
Researchers have discovered that patients with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if they do not undergo routine screenings, according to a new study published by Jansana et al in the European Journal of Cancer. The new findings were also presented at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference (Abstract 25).
Trametinib With or Without Dabrafenib in Pediatric BRAF V600–Mutant Low-Grade Glioma
In a phase I/II study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Eric Bouffet, MD, and colleagues found that trametinib alone or in combination with dabrafenib was safe and showed activity in pediatric patients with BRAF V600–mutant low-grade glioma. Study Details. In the international four-part trial, a total of...
UICC Outlines Antimicrobial Resistance in Cancer Treatment
Marking World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (taking place November 18 to 24), the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) emphasized the danger that drug resistance poses to individuals who are particularly vulnerable to infection, such as people living with cancer. There has been substantial progress in cancer care over the past...
Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV
Concerns over high cases of two common respiratory viruses have doctors encouraging vaccinations and precautionary measures leading into the holiday season. Doctors are blaming high case rates on “immunity debt.” RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is especially affecting children. It’s highly contagious through close contact and there is no vaccine. Symptoms of RSV can include […] The post Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FDA Approves New Dosing Regimen for Asparaginase Erwinia Chrysanthemi (Recombinant)-rywn
On November 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new Monday/Wednesday/Friday dosing regimen for asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn (Rylaze). Under the new regimen, patients should receive 25 mg/m2 intramuscularly on Monday and Wednesday mornings and 50 mg/m2 intramuscularly on Friday afternoon. It also is approved to be administered every 48 hours at a dose of 25 mg/m2 intramuscularly.
