Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
Titans coordinator Todd Downing arrested for DUI following TNF victory over Packers
Tenneessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early on Friday morning following the Titans win on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Downing has been charged with driving under the influence and speeding. A screenshot of Downing’s mugshot and the details of his arrest...
Yardbarker
Titans OC arrested for DUI, speeding after win in Green Bay
Prior to his arrest, the Titans were in Green Bay on Thursday night where they picked up a 27-17 win over the Packers to extend their lead in the AFC South. Downing, 42, has been a member of the Titans coaching staff since the 2019 season, initially joining the team as a tight ends coach. He has been the team's offensive coordinator since the start of the 2021 season.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
Titans assistant Todd Downing arrested for DUI just hours after win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI just hours after the Titans’ win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County early Friday morning. He was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, and booked into the Williamson County jail at approximately 4:30 a.m. Downing was released around 7 a.m.
atozsports.com
Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy
According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator coach Todd Downing arrested on DUI charge in Nashville
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday in Williamson County. He was charged with DUI and speeding.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game
The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
Report: Titans OC Todd Downing arrested on DUI charge
This arrest occurred in Tennessee hours after the Titans’ 27-17 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field. Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing at 3:49 a.m.; he was released from Williamson County Jail at 6:46 a.m. Downing, 42, is in his second season as the Titans’ play-caller. An...
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.
Defense making plays late becoming commonplace in Falcons victories
Atlanta Falcons Analyst Dave Archer discusses the Falcons ability to win games on defense late in the 4th quarter becoming a defining trend of the season.
Comments / 0