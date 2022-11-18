Read full article on original website
Related
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds try their hands (and feet) at musical comedy in 'Spirited'
For those wondering who would build a giant holiday musical-comedy around Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, the "produced by Will Ferrell" credit provides a helpful clue. "Spirited" tries turning "A Christmas Carol" on its head, and while it's big and boisterous, the movie (hitting theaters before Apple TV+) isn't consistently irreverent enough to feel like much more than a streaming stocking stuffer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds holding out hope for a full-blown ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie one day
Before you bring it up, Ryan Reynolds hasn’t forgotten about Once Upon a Deadpool, the ill-fated PG-13 version of the Merc with a Mouth’s second solo adventure that brought in Fred Savage to provide a self-aware framing device, only to end up tanking at the box office after it turned out that not even a hefty helping of festive cheer could entice paying customers to see a watered-down version of the foul-mouthed mutant.
Ryan Reynolds, Jason Blum And Blumhouse Honored At 36th American Cinematheque Awards
Even though we were right in the heart of Beverly Hills for last night’s American Cinematheque Awards tribute to Ryan Reynolds, you would be forgiven if you thought somehow you had been transported from the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom to Canada. Judging from these proceedings, Reynolds just may be the hottest import ever to come across the border. Numerous presenters and participants, notably Reynolds’ very pregnant wife Blake Lively (they have three daughters with another child on the way) made mention of the fact that the star of Deadpool, Free Guy, and other hits has never ventured far from where he...
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plans for ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Got ‘Lost in the Shuffle’ of Disney-Fox Merger
Ryan Reynolds has shared plans for a “Deadpool” Christmas movie that got “lost in the shuffle” after the Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Reynolds’ comments came during an interview with The Big Issue, promoting his new film “Spirited,” a spin on “A Christmas Carol” from Apple. The comedy stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Discussing the topic of the actor’s love for big musical numbers, Reynolds drifted into the topic of his Marvel antihero. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a ‘Deadpool’ movie. Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a...
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
thedigitalfix.com
We’re The Millers director was surprised by Will Poulter meme
Filmmaker Sean Anders has a new Christmas movie out called Spirited, and it’s a real treat for the festive season. But, the director has commented on a moment from one of his old comedy movies, We’re the Millers, the impact of which has surprised him. With a portfolio...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
thedigitalfix.com
Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene
Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
thedigitalfix.com
Will Ferrell kept the most bizarre memento from his movies
Movie and TV stars who have iconic roles are often keen to ahem – steal – souvenirs as a keepsake from their experience – Mark Hamill kept Luke Skywalker’s boots, Matt Smith kept his sonic screwdriver, Margot Robbie stole Harley Quinn’s baseball bat, Ian McKellen stole the key to Bag End, and Sylvester Stallone even took the (real, alive) turtles from Rocky. Will Ferrell, who is currently promoting Christmas movie Spirited, kept something particularly unique from the set of Step Brothers.
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
Daily Beast
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spin-Off Is an Unimaginative Bore
The Addams Family gets a drearily formulaic makeover with Wednesday, a new Netflix series, premiering Nov. 23, that wedges the family’s mordant goth daughter into a boarding school drama that’s a pale photocopy of Harry Potter—and its lesser Percy Jackson/The School for Good and Evil/Vampire Academy offspring. Misbegotten on almost every front, it mines its name-brand IP for familiar romance and horror, and proves all the more depressing for being the handiwork of the very artist who decades ago pioneered such macabre teen terrain: Tim Burton.
Channing Tatum to star in "new take on James Bond" from Bullet Train director
David Leitch will helm the spy thriller
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
The Princess Diaries 3 Is Happening, But What Does This Mean For Anne Hathaway And Julie Andrews?
Nearly twenty years after Princess Mia of Genovia's last appearance, the Disney franchise is expected to return.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror connoisseurs rally around one of the genre’s best and bloodiest remakes
A good horror film strikes a delicate balance. The very best of the genre serve up unexpectedly deep storylines, rife with allegory, even as they hack and slash their way through a classic horror scenario. Films like the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre disguise genuine societal reproof beneath gore and eerie music, allowing their audiences to soak up a profound message even as they flinch away from classic, genre-defining violence.
Comments / 0