Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
Putnam County, FL - A woman has gone viral after sharing a photo of a "demon fish" to a Florida Facebook group. Central Florida resident Tammy Jenkins posted photos of the fish on the Florida Photography Facebook group on November 10th and asked other users to identify the fish that she found at Johnson Field Boat Ramp in Putnam County.
More Weird Weather and More Amazing Sunsets
Lots of news about the unusual weather lately across the country. Earlier this month, it was a rare hurricane happening in November when they don’t usually happen in Florida hat late in the year. And it was unprecedented in the way it tore away huge chunks of land along Florida’s east shore that left oceanfront homes destroyed.
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Winter storm warning in WM extended through Sunday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy snowfall across West Michigan has forced the National Weather Service to extend the National Weather Service through Sunday morning. Weather forecasts some areas to receive as much as 12 inches of snow or more, with the precipitation continuing after the warning expires. Keep up to...
Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA
>Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Marijuana advocates say that neighboring Maryland's passage of a vote on recreational use could put more pressure on Pennsylvania to do the same. Right now, only medicinal use is legal in the commonwealth. Supporters say Maryland can expect over 135-million dollars in tax revenue to be collected once the program is fully up and running. Maryland became the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adults after last week's election.
This Arizona Place Serves Christmas Magic All Year Long
Christmas may be right around the corner, but one Arizona store is a magical Christmas wonderland all year long, according to Only In Your State. And, the store is located inside a restaurant so you can enjoy a meal before or after you've done all of your shopping. The Horny...
Man Charged With OUI Found Asleep Parked In Two Mass. State Police Spots
A man was charged with operating under the influence after he was found asleep inside his F-150 truck, which was taking up two parking spots designated for Massachusetts State Police, which also resulted in a restricted parking violation. Wallace de Freitas, 39, of Framington, was arrested after Massachusetts State Police...
How To Avoid RSV
An increase in severe respiratory infections this season is putting pressure on Oregon’s already-strained hospitals as the holidays approach. But health officials say people can take simple steps to avoid exposure – and the need for an emergency department visit – as they gather for celebrations. “We...
Reports Details Increases In Health Care Insurance Costs
According to a new Oregon Health Authority (OHA) report, the growth of health care costs in the commercial market in Oregon between 2013 and 2019 was largely due to price increases. In contrast, the growth of health care costs in Oregon’s Medicaid and Medicare Advantage markets was driven by increased utilization, or the number of services provided to patients. Commercial health care includes health benefits that Oregonians receive from their employer.
OCSO: 15-year-old arrested for shooting 16-year-old in torso during fight
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say a 15-year-old is in custody for shooting a 16-year-old last Thursday on Riley Street in Holland Township. The victim is stable after investigators say he got shot in the torso during a fight. The name of the suspect has not been...
