ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fatal crash in Minneapolis overnight; Vehicle goes into Crystal house

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjD8F_0jFoKf6000

Investigators looking into 2 overnight crashes 00:42

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are looking into two separate car crashes that happened in the metro area overnight.

The first was on University Avenue near the Interstate 35W exit in Minneapolis, just blocks from the University of Minneapolis campus. That crash happened at about 2 a.m.

One of the cars took a nasty hit to the driver's side.

Later Friday, police updated that a woman in the crash had died as a result of injuries she sustained. She was not identified by name.

A man in another vehicle was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say that it's possible impaired driving was a factor in the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tYSL_0jFoKf6000
CBS News

Meanwhile, in Crystal, a vehicle went into a house. That crash happened on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.

Police confirm nobody was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom at the time of the crash.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving. A flatbed truck was brought in to remove the car from the house.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage driver shot before crashing into Woodbury garage, 2 suspects sought

WOODBURY, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was shot before he crashed his vehicle through a residential garage in Woodbury late Monday afternoon.City officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Lake View Drive at about 4:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting and crash.The boy was found inside a vehicle with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," along with another teenage boy who was not hurt.Two suspects, who police say knew the two teens inside the vehicle, are said to have fled the area on foot after the shooting. A "disagreement" preceded the shooting.Officials describe both suspects as "Black males." One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had white text on the back, along with gray paints, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern. The other suspect wore a black puffer jacket, dark athletic pants with white stripes, and white shoes.The shooting led Washington County officials to put out a "CodeRed emergency call" that advised area residents to shelter in place. Officials say there is no longer any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, MN
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina

Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall

EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information

FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin brothers caught with more guns while on probation for modifying guns with auto sears

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin brothers in the metro area have pleaded guilty after they were found to be in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition while being on probation for a separate weapons conviction, according to officials.  The U.S. Attorney's Office says Quantez Demarco Ward and Cortez Demario Ward, both 19 years old, pleaded guilty on Monday to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and illegal possession of ammunition as a felon, respectively. At the beginning of the year, both brothers were charged in Hennepin County District Court for modifying firearms with auto sears. They pleaded guilty to those charges and...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim

Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman dies after parking lot hit-and-run outside Minneapolis bar, police say

MINNEAPOLIS – A woman is dead after investigators believe she was hit by a vehicle after falling in a parking lot of a northeast Minneapolis bar.Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. to Eli's Food & Cocktails on the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue, where they found an injured woman in her 50s. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Minnesota Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families

Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The 19-year-old’s mysterious death in December 2009 was ruled a ‘Sudden Unexplained Death’ by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
104K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy