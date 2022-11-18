How To Get Tickets for Texas vs. Kansas

For fans making the trip to the Texas Longhorns' game with Kansas, SI Tickets has some great deals.

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to travel to Lawrence, Kan., to face the Kansas Jayhawks. So let’s check into what tickets look like for Saturday’s game.

Tickets for Kansas

The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Kansas on Saturday. The game lacks the luster of last Saturday’s prime-time event and the ticket prices at SI Tickets reflect that.

As of Thursday you could get into the home of Kansas football for as little as $16. That was for a reserved seat in Section 10, Row 49. There are similarly cheap seats in Section 1 and Section 26 that are closer to the field, but you’re lined up behind the end zone. You can get a fourth-row seat in Section 25, right in line with the end zone, for $30 each.

The most expensive seat is just $67, which is in Section 8, Row 51. Section 8 puts you in line with the 20-yard line.

The College Football Playoff

Texas is out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

For the CFP semifinal game, the highest futures prices belong to the Georgia Bulldogs at $147 for either of the semifinal sites. Should Georgia advance to the national championship game, the Bulldogs’ futures price is $278.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .