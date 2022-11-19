Suns Downgrade Chris Paul' Status for Jazz Matchup

The Phoenix Suns will be without Chris Paul on Friday night vs. the Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns had All-Star point guard Chris Paul (heel) and shooting guard Josh Okogie (hamstring) originally listed as questionable for Friday night’s game versus the Utah Jazz . Paul has since been downgraded to out.

Shooting guard Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) also remains out. This is Paul’s fifth consecutive missed game, with the Suns going 2-2 in the future Hall-of-Famer's absence.

The Jazz announced that forward Rudy Gay will miss two more weeks due to a finger sprain. Also, Ochai Agbaji and Leandro Bolmaro have been reassigned to the Stars.

This creates a path for Simone Fontecchio to be a permanent fixture in Utah’s rotation. The rookie out of Italy replaced Gay on Wednesday and impressed, scoring nine points on a trio of three-pointers in just 17 minutes.

Utah will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the first game of a back-to-back against Phoenix, followed by a game in Portland versus the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The schedule has not been kind to the Jazz in the early going, with this being their fifth back-to-back in 18 games.

That being said, the Jazz should be well-rested tonight with two days of off and consecutive games at home. The Jazz are fourth in a crowded Western conference where only one game separates the No. 4 and No. 10 seeds.

With a victory, the Jazz will be the first team in the conference to get to 11 wins.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

