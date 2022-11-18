ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero OUT vs. Bulls; When Will He Return?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRcQQ_0jFoKYrn00

Paolo Banchero has missed the last four games for the Orlando Magic, and he's expected to miss a couple more.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic has played without No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero for the past four games, and life without him will continue Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel was the first to report the news .

Banchero sprained his ankle in last Monday's game against the Houston Rockets and missed the last four games of the team's homestand, where the team finished with a 2-2 record.

Not only will Banchero miss Friday's game, but he did not travel with the team to Chicago, meaning he will miss the team's entire three-game road trip.

The Magic hopes that Banchero can return to the court as soon as possible, and the soonest he can rejoin his teammates comes one week from now when Orlando returns home to face the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic has struggled offensively in Banchero's absence. His 23.5 points per game is sorely missed in Orlando, a mark that led all rookies. Chuma Okeke and Bol Bol have been the primary players filling in at the power forward position in his absence.

Given the fact that Banchero holds a lot of future capital moving forward for the Magic, the team wants to be cautious with him as he navigates his first professional injury.

The Magic and Bulls tip off tonight at 8 p.m. at the United Center.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

After Billy Donovan demands more from his All-Star trio, the Chicago Bulls rally late but lose their 4th straight

Coach Billy Donovan placed the burden of a recent string of Chicago Bulls losses on the shoulders of their best players: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. The veteran starters are often the saving grace for the Bulls, producing over half of the team’s points per game. But as the Bulls continue to dig themselves into early deficits, Donovan demanded more from his All-Star trio ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls

Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Patrick Williams avoids a major ankle injury but remains wary of missing Chicago Bulls games: ‘It was almost like a nightmare’

Patrick Williams avoided a major injury this week despite rolling his right ankle during Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Chicago Bulls forward spent the last two days fixated on recovery: rotating his ankle with a resistance band, sitting in Normatec recovery legs and icing and massaging it. Although Williams was cleared for full minutes Friday against the Orlando Magic, the ...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Marvin Bagley III repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the ...
DETROIT, MI
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
533
Followers
569
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy