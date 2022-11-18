Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero OUT vs. Bulls; When Will He Return?

Paolo Banchero has missed the last four games for the Orlando Magic, and he's expected to miss a couple more.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic has played without No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero for the past four games, and life without him will continue Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel was the first to report the news .

Banchero sprained his ankle in last Monday's game against the Houston Rockets and missed the last four games of the team's homestand, where the team finished with a 2-2 record.

Not only will Banchero miss Friday's game, but he did not travel with the team to Chicago, meaning he will miss the team's entire three-game road trip.

The Magic hopes that Banchero can return to the court as soon as possible, and the soonest he can rejoin his teammates comes one week from now when Orlando returns home to face the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic has struggled offensively in Banchero's absence. His 23.5 points per game is sorely missed in Orlando, a mark that led all rookies. Chuma Okeke and Bol Bol have been the primary players filling in at the power forward position in his absence.

Given the fact that Banchero holds a lot of future capital moving forward for the Magic, the team wants to be cautious with him as he navigates his first professional injury.

The Magic and Bulls tip off tonight at 8 p.m. at the United Center.

