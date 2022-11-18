ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Snowstorm drops varying levels of accumulation in Denver metro area

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weoZ3_0jFoKUKt00

Snowstorm drops varying levels of accumulation in Denver metro area 03:29

By Callie Zanandrie

Snowfall mostly has come to an end and frigid temperatures remain across the Denver metro area and Colorado. Many schools were on a delayed start Friday morning due to icy road conditions, and some closed for the day.

Here's a look at the snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Friday:

N Golden 11.3"
WNW Arvada 10.9"
W Arvada 10.0"
SSW Boulder 9.7
NW Golden 8.8"
NNW Genesee 8.5"
WNW Arvada 7.1"
Ken Caryl 6.8"
NE Arvada 5.9"
Superior 5.0"
NNW Louisville 4.5"
NW Colorado Springs 4.5"
Rye 4.0"
SSW Aurora 4.0"
NNE Evergreen 3.9"
Aspen Springs 3.3"
Littleton 3.0"
NNW Federal Heights 3.0"
W Falcon 3.0"
Denver International Airport 2.8"

The unseasonably cold weather in place across Colorado is not in any hurry to get out of here. Daytime highs will be nearly 30 degrees below normal through Saturday afternoon, which puts our afternoon temperatures mostly in the low 20s here in the metro area. Fortunately, by Friday afternoon sunshine and dry conditions will return.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with daytime high temperatures in the upper 30s.

On Sunday, the sunshine will stick around and daytime high temperatures will climb to the low 50.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Daytime highs to climb into upper 40s in Denver metro area

By Callie ZanandrieThe dry and quiet weather in Colorado will continue through the rest of your weekend and into early next week. Sunday will be slightly warmer in the Denver metro area with daytime highs climbing into the upper 40s. We will have sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures do start to warm a bit as we head toward Thanksgiving. A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days bringing temperatures in the 50s, which is around average for this time of year. Wednesday night a cold front will move through the state bringing a chance of snow to the mountains. At this point it looks like we should stay dry across the lower elevations and the eastern plains. Thanksgiving will be the coolest day of the week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. Black Friday we start to warm up and temperatures will climb into the low 60s by next weekend.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Warming trend pushing out Friday's Arctic chill

DENVER(CBS)-  On the big weather map we are monitoring a warming ridge of high pressure that will be working its way into the Rockies for the last few days of the month. This ridge is slowly eroding the cold pool of air brought in by Friday's Arctic Blast. Temperatures on Saturday warmed many areas above freezing helping to melt a lot of the snow that fell over the Front Range.As the warming trend ramps up temperatures for both Sunday and Monday will warm back into the 50s over the eastern plains with mostly 30s and 40s holding on in the mountains and west.The ridge will break down on Wednesday night as a cold front swoop thru with a cooling trough. This change will bring a few inches of snow in the mountains along with trace amounts possible in the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Experts: Colorado's recent snow not enough to cover drought

Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought.  "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University.  2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast

This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

9 p.m. Denver weather update: 8-10 more hours of snow

A heavier band of snow is impacting parts of the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's 9 p.m. Denver snow update. 9 p.m. Denver weather update: 8-10 more hours of …. A heavier band of snow is impacting parts of the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's 9 p.m. Denver snow update.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures

Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen

Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. DJ Summers reports. The Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen. Denver drivers should take easy roads during the upcoming snowstorm, according to records from the Denver Department...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming

As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Snow shoveling rules and resources for Denver metro area

COLORADO, USA — Another winter storm has arrived in Colorado. In many places in the Denver metro area, residents have 24 hours after the snow stops to get the sidewalks around their home cleared, or they could face fines. It's also just a courteous thing to do. And don't...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man gets into sticky situation

A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Louisville holds appreciation event for Marshall …. Courtney Fromm is...
LOUISVILLE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy