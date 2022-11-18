NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO