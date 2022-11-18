Read full article on original website
Jimi Hendrix Smoked a Joint in 1968 and Established a Weird Connection to the 2022 World Series
Jimi Hendrix has a connection to the 2022 World Series thanks to a joint he smoked in 1968.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Bill Wyman’s Rolling Stone Bandmates ‘Always Tried to Entice’ Him to Do Drugs; Here’s Why He ‘Always Stayed Clean’
Some Rolling Stone members were heavy drug users, but not bassist Bill Wyman. He did all he could to stay clean and productive.
Watch ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis Play 17-String Bass for “Got Me Under Pressure”
Okay, what? A 17-string bass? Who knew such a thing even existed?. ZZ Top’s Elwood Francis—that’s who. The ZZ Top bass player broke one out at the band’s show in Huntsville, Alabama earlier this week on November 5. The musician played the odd-looking instrument when the famed rock band played their 1983 song “Got Me Under Pressure.”
"He did all this wild playing": Behind the scenes at Jimi Hendrix’s first ever live gig
In 1959, the teenage Jimi Hendrix took to the stage of a Seattle synagogue to play his first ever live performance – only to be fired before the set had finished
Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies
Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
George Harrison Didn’t Want to Die as the ‘Record Producer,’ ‘Lead Guitarist,’ or Even a Beatle: ‘I’m Unlimited’
George Harrison didn't want people to remember him as the 'record producer,' 'lead guitarist,' or a Beatle. He thought he was 'unlimited.'
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
George Harrison Said People Didn’t Know Roy Orbison Was Funny Because He Always Wrote Sad Songs
George Harrison said people didn't know Roy Orbison was funny because he always wrote sad songs. The former Beatle experienced a similar problem.
George Harrison Joked About the Origin of The Traveling Wilburys’ Name Multiple Times
George Harrison joked about the origin of The Traveling Wilburys' name multiple times during interviews.
Jared Dines Calls Out ZZ Top’s 17-String Bass: “Ripoff”
As American Songwriter reported, ZZ Top’s bassist Elwood Francis played an odd-looking 17-string bass at the band’s recent show on November 5 for the rock group’s 1983 song, “Got Me Under Pressure.”. Well, now there’s a bit of an online beef surrounding the occurrence. In...
Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit
A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
