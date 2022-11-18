ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies

Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Jared Dines Calls Out ZZ Top’s 17-String Bass: “Ripoff”

As American Songwriter reported, ZZ Top’s bassist Elwood Francis played an odd-looking 17-string bass at the band’s recent show on November 5 for the rock group’s 1983 song, “Got Me Under Pressure.”. Well, now there’s a bit of an online beef surrounding the occurrence. In...
Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit

A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
