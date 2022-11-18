Read full article on original website
Related
'Save Our Stadiums' group didn't get enoughs signatures for referendum, Iowa Supreme Court rules
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has sided with a lower court and Des Moines Public Schools in striking down a list of signatures meant to prompt a public vote on a new athletic stadium for high school sports at Drake University. "Save Our Stadiums," a group...
Keokuk native James Vandenberg inducted into IHSAA Football Hall of Fame
It has been more than a decade since James Vandenberg took his last snap as a quarterback. Vandenberg, a former starting quarterback for the University of Iowa, felt right at home Friday night at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, when he was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Comments / 0