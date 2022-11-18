Read full article on original website
Shop Small Saturday This Weekend
(KNSI) – Shop Small Saturday is this weekend, timed every year to fit in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are two of the largest retail days on the calendar. Saturday is for local businesses, like those found in St. Cloud clustered around West St. Germain Street. Director of Downtown Planning and Development Tyler Bevier says there is a promotion planned for shoppers on the 26th.
Dementia Caregivers Conference Saturday In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – The Dementia Community Action Network is hosting its fall caregivers conference on Saturday with a keynote address by Dr. Joseph Gaugler of the University of Minnesota. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. at the Atwood Memorial Center on the campus of Saint Cloud State University. Opening remarks...
Grant Funds Recommended For Three Central Minnesota Parks
(KNSI) – Three county-owned parks in central Minnesota will benefit from $11.4 million in legacy funding if the Legislature approves. The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission will ask for Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park, near St. Joseph, to get $1,175,846 for a redevelopment project. Officials want to change the entrance into the park, build a parking lot, and develop picnic areas, restrooms, a fishing pier, a playground, a non-motorized boat launch, and paved trail access. The GMRPTC has recommended the entire request, with the county providing $392,948 in matching funds. According to the Stearns County Parks Department, the project could break ground in 2024.
