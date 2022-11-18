(KNSI) – Three county-owned parks in central Minnesota will benefit from $11.4 million in legacy funding if the Legislature approves. The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission will ask for Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park, near St. Joseph, to get $1,175,846 for a redevelopment project. Officials want to change the entrance into the park, build a parking lot, and develop picnic areas, restrooms, a fishing pier, a playground, a non-motorized boat launch, and paved trail access. The GMRPTC has recommended the entire request, with the county providing $392,948 in matching funds. According to the Stearns County Parks Department, the project could break ground in 2024.

