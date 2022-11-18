Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Joins First Lady Jill Biden, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in Announcing New Administration Initiative to Prepare Young Americans for the Careers of the Future

Read full article on original website
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Romney calls for the GOP to take the road 'less travelled by' should it control Congress
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is asking the Republican Party to focus on helping the public instead of pursuing "pointless investigations."
BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
Republican Tom Kean Jr. all but declares victory against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 rematch
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — A buoyant Tom Kean Jr. walked into a Republican election night party Tuesday to jubilant music, but stopped just short of declaring victory against two-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. “We are on a really great trajectory. I...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Progressive Star Rep. Katie Porter Wins Reelection In California
Two-term Rep. Katie Porter, a progressive Democrat from California known for grilling corporate bigwigs before Congress, is projected to win reelection after a tough challenge from Republican Scott Baugh. Porter rose to national prominence on the House Financial Services Committee, where she executed viral takedowns of major Wall Street executives...
IA Sen. Ernst Elected Chair Of Republican Policy Committee
(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is taking on a new leadership role in the U.S. Senate. Today, she was elected chair of the Republican Policy Committee. Ernst previously served as vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference for the last four years.
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican was reelected to a third term in a district that has a 12.5-point Democratic registration edge and was carried by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden by double digits in 2020. It was Garcia’s third consecutive victory over Democrat Christy Smith, a former legislator. Garcia was first elected in a special election in May 2020, then was reelected two years ago by just 333 votes. He faced an even tougher challenge this year, after his left-leaning district was redrawn and became more solidly Democratic. With nearly 75% of the ballots counted, Garcia had 54.2%, to 45.8% for Smith.
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter holds on to seat in tightly fought Orange County race
The battle for Democratic Rep. Katie Porter's district emerged as a fiercely fought campaign, as Republicans tried to build momentum in California congressional races.
First look: NRSC's senior hires
The NRSC, under incoming chairman Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, announced its first wave of senior staff hires, provided exclusively to Axios. Jason Thielman will be executive director for the 2024 cycle. He's a veteran Republican operative who has served as Daines' top aide since his first election to the House in 2012.
Becca Balint and Peter Welch to donate contributions from crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried to charity
U.S. Rep.-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Sen.-elect Peter Welch are donating to charity the $2,900 campaign contributions they each received from cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the Vermont Democrats’ campaigns. Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old billionaire and celebrity of the crypto world, found himself in hot water as the cryptocurrency...
Rep. Katherine Clark launches campaign to become Democratic Whip
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVMALDEN -- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark was in Malden Saturday morning at her first event since launching her bid to become Democratic Whip. "We have some real challenges that families are facing, and we're facing together as a nation," said Clark.Several top Congress leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, are stepping down. "I see this as a great opportunity to have some new leadership while still being able to rely on our mentors and friends who have served us so well," Clark said. She continued, "The message from the midterms was clear. People chose community over chaos." If elected, the Revere native would...
House Republicans form new ‘education reform’ committee
The Iowa House of Representatives will have a new committee for the upcoming session to take up bills on major changes to the state education system. House Speaker Pat Grassley will chair the new Education Reform Committee for the 2023 session, according to a news release. Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, will head the existing Education Committee.
