Angels News: Why Tyler Anderson Chose Halos Over Other Similar Offers
He wanted to be with the Angels for the next three seasons.
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Dodgers: Former GM Doesn't See Trea Turner Returning to Los Angeles 'at His Price'
Will the Dodgers offer Trea a big contract?
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Do Rangers Have New Free Agent Batting Option?
Cody Bellinger's unexpected appearance on the market gives the Texas Rangers something to think about as they try to sign a hitter.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Potentially Open to Five-Man Rotation
The Angels rotation would be solidified if they move to five.
What can the Angels realistically expect from Jared Walsh this season?
Jared Walsh was one of the Los Angeles Angels players I was really excited about heading into the 2022 season. He was coming off a year where he slashed .277/.340/.509 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. Walsh was a big reason the Angels felt comfortable enough to release Albert...
Angels News: Gio Urshela's Potential Position, According to GM Perry Minasian
He gave an idea of what position the new Angel may be playing in 2023.
What About Diamondbacks Catching Depth?
Both short and long term catching questions need to be addressed
Could this former Dodger be an option for the Angels?
The Los Angeles Angels could use some more bullpen help. Jimmy Herget surprised many including myself with his outstanding 2022 season. The Angels have veterans Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera looking to bounce back in 2023 as well. Other than that, the bullpen is full of question marks heading into next season.
The Angels should not consider signing Cody Bellinger
The 2019 NL MVP has been non-tendered by the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent and even with a need in the outfield, the Los Angeles Angels should not pursue him. Bellinger's decline from the highest of highs in 2019 to this point now where he's non-tendered is...
Chicago Cubs News: Who could be the next MVP winner?
Winning a league MVP is no easy task as the Chicago Cubs only have two MVP winners in the past 30 seasons. There are 40 men on an MLB roster at any given time. At 162 games in a season and factoring in trades, injuries, and call-ups/send-downs, there are a whole lot of players that contribute to any given game on the schedule. To even be considered, you have to be durable, impactful, and flat-out the best of the best.
Former Cubs Catcher Contreras to the Cardinals Rumor is Gaining Momentum
The rumor that former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras may sign with the St. Louis Cardinals is gaining momentum.
NBC Sports
Giants sign Yastrzemski, Alexander to avoid arbitration
SAN FRANCISCO -- At the end of a week with plenty of roster churn, the Giants took three more players off the 40-man roster while giving two guaranteed deals for 2023, but they did not reach agreements with some of their bigger arbitration-eligible names. Friday was the deadline for teams...
Angels trade candidate: Luis Rengifo: Keep or move?
The Los Angeles Angels have made two moves to address two different needs so far this offseason. First, they signed Tyler Anderson to join what already was a solid rotation. While they still should sign another starter, Anderson is a great start. The Angels also made a trade for Gio...
Grading the first two moves the Angels made this offseason
Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Angels had to figure out the direction they wanted to go in. With Shohei Ohtani in the final year of team control, the Angels needed to decide whether they'd make a push for the postseason and an Ohtani extension or whether they'd try to capitalize on Ohtani's value and re-tool.
Yardbarker
Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
Tommy Hutton: Sandy Alcántara Best Marlins Pitcher Ever Now
Marlins television analyst stops by Tobin and Leroy to discuss Sandy Alcántara winning the NL Cy Young Award. Hutton believes this award separates Sandy from other Marlins greats like Dontrelle Willis, Jose Fernandez and Josh Bekcett.
3 buy-low trade candidates for the Angels to target
If the Los Angeles Angels want to compete in 2023, they'll likely have to make some quality trades. Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team and likely won't want to go into the luxury tax. With that in mind, plus a weak farm system, the Angels will have to find some undervalued names on the trade market.
