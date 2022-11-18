Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
Nancy Wellford turns 100!
Nancy Wellford (nee Clark) is a long-time Sarasota resident, having moved from Tennessee with her husband Marion and their children in the 50s. She grew up in Michigan during the Depression, and her parents, Randall and Marie Clark, were both artists. Nancy came of age during WWII, during which time she left Colorado College and joined the WAVES (Women’s Navel Reserve).
Longboat Observer
Longboat author's novel transforms grief to good
A year after her American cocker spaniel, Molly, died on what would have been her 13th birthday, Jean Tarsy made a decision. “I have to sit down and get over this,” she said. “I have to work it out.”. So Tarsy wrote a second book about her favorite...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County commissioners, school board members sworn in
Sarasota County’s newest commissioners took office Tuesday in swearing-in ceremonies. Mark Smith in District 2 and Joe Neunder in District 4 took oaths of office and joined their three new colleagues. Both Republicans, they won their seats earlier this month in single-member district voting. Smith replaces Christian Ziegler, who...
Longboat Observer
Harbour Walk home tops sales at $4.5 million
A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Tiffany Potillo, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 689 Regatta Way to Circumcision LLC for $4.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,346 square feet of living area.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CDDs still dealing with hurricane impacts
More than a month after Hurricane Ian impacted the Lakewood Ranch area, some neighborhoods continue to deal with the cleanup and its cost. Lakewood Ranch Executive Director Steve Zielinski, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority, said cleanup efforts would cost between $800,000 and $900,000 and are mostly complete. However, he said an eroded shoreline along Lake Uihlein, replacing downed trees and picking up remaining debris are all problems that need to be solved.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: iNeed help
Citizen assist: A police officer reported being greeted at the station by a person seeking to borrow his cell phone. The person explained she had accidentally deleted the settings and reset her new iPhone back to its original state, rendering it unusable. The officer explained that 1) police offices can’t lend their cell phones to people and 2) she should visit an Apple service center for help in bringing her phone back to a useful life.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch neighborhoods add community response programs
Although a Community Emergency Response Team team has served the original Lakewood Ranch CDD neighborhoods for 15 years, neighborhoods in the Stewardship District have established their own CERT programs to provide better reach throughout the area. “CERT is a perfect example of how we're coming together to try to make...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'You should see the one that got away!'
Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police, Longboat Key Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene of a drifting sailboat and possibly a person in the water. Once officers arrived they quickly determined the boat was a derelict that had broken from its anchor. Also, no one was in danger or even in the water. Longboat’s officer remained to help until no longer required.
Longboat Observer
Riverview football prepares for regional final rematch with rival Venice
Another week, another rematch for the Riverview High football team. After defeating neighboring rival Sarasota High for the 12th-straight time, 28-7, on Nov. 18 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S regional semifinals, the Rams (5-6) will face another familiar foe in the regional final (Elite Eight). This time it is Venice High (7-3), with whom the Rams share much history. Riverview has dropped five-straight to the Indians, including a 31-21 loss on Oct. 21 and a season-ending 56-14 loss in last year's playoffs.
Longboat Observer
Magic of Mittens delivers gifts to hundreds of Manatee children
Lakewood Ranch has its own North Pole. Walking into the home of River Club's Beth Grogan, gifts are piled upon tables, couches, chairs, and the floor. Grogan’s elves, or in this case volunteers, are busy wrapping and organizing gifts to ensure they are delivered to nine Manatee County schools on time to distribute to students in need as part of Grogan’s nonprofit, Magic of Mittens.
Longboat Observer
Key Club pickleball plans move forward to Town Commission
Four new pickleball courts at Longboat Key Club are beginning the transition from vision to reality but only after months of controversy, with more possible between now and final consideration. The Key Club’s new plans for the courts were unanimously approved to move forward by the town’s Planning and Zoning...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble begins its concert season
Joe Miller, the founder and conductor of the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, was asked to pick his favorite Thanksgiving song. The question was apropos since the band is performing a Thanksgiving Concert at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch. "I've never been asked that question,"...
Longboat Observer
Planning, vigilance enable massive hurricane debris cleanup operations
Cleaning up after a hurricane or other natural disaster doesn’t require an act of Congress, but there actually is one to credit for the rapid mobilization and deployment of relief efforts. Within days after Hurricane Ian blew through Sarasota, trucks emblazoned with names of companies and area codes from...
Longboat Observer
Alpine Steakhouse sees signature turducken grow from novelty to Thanksgiving tradition
You don’t have to call Matt Rebhan to tell him he’s on TV again. His cash register is already ringing off the hook. Rebhan, the proprietor of Alpine Steakhouse, is currently working through his busiest season of the year thanks to a brush with culinary celebrity that occurred more than a decade ago.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 24-30
6:30 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. McCurdy's crowd favorite Al Romas, co-host of "The Talking Dicks Comedy Podcast," is back for an evening of comedy. Romas will also play two shows on the other side of the holiday break, but McCurdy's is closed for Thanksgiving.
Longboat Observer
Man's suspicious death an isolated incident, Sarasota police say
The suspicious death of a man Monday in the northwestern part of the city appears to be an isolated incident, police said Monday afternoon, adding that detectives investigating the case do not believe the public is in danger. In a news release, a spokesperson for Sarasota Police said detectives “believe...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Ballet moves with beauty, freedom in 'Expressions' program
Program Two of the 2022-2023 Sarasota Ballet season offered two company premieres and a fan favorite. “Expressions” was comprised of Kenneth MacMillan’s “Danses Concertantes” paired with Frederick Ashton’s. “Dante Sonata” and “Rhapsody” all performed this past weekend at the Sarasota Opera House.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board rejects plan for Bahia Vista Apartments
Sarasota’s recently approved comprehensive plan amendments had their first test last Friday before the city’s Planning Board. By a 3-2 vote, the Planning Board voted to not recommend rezoning and site plan approval for Bahia Vista Apartments, a proposed four-story, 250-unit multifamily community on a six-acre site at the southwest corner of Bahia Vista Road and South Tuttle Avenue. The site is the former location of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
Longboat Observer
New Manatee commissioners say infrastructure, traffic top priorities
The three new Manatee County commissioners sworn into office at the Manatee County Administration Building on Tuesday said their priorities included infrastructure and drug abuse. "It's a wonderful feeling," at-large Commissioner Jason Bearden said of beginning the job he was elected to do. "This was a long time coming, and...
Longboat Observer
Light up Longboat will be Nov. 26
Get ready to Light up Longboat. The fourth annual holiday lights event and toy drive is being held from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Town Center Green on Bay Isles Road. The lights turn on at 6:30 p.m. “The event is a lot of fun and a wonderful event...
Comments / 0