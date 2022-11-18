Many of the Republican candidates who staked their campaigns this midterm year on questioning the integrity of U.S. elections have lost and conceded — a low bar for democratic norms but one that political observers weren’t certain would be cleared. But Kari Lake, one of the most prominent election deniers of the cycle, has so […] The post In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO