Disturbed's new AI-generated video for Bad Man is so striking it'll suck you straight into the screen

By Liz Scarlett
 2 days ago

Disturbed have shared their video for new single Bad Man , lifted from their eighth studio album Divisive , which is released today (November 18).

Directed by Tristan Holmes, Bad Man was crafted through the process of stitching together 10,000 frames of AI-generated imagery via Midjourney AI. Overall, it took around a month for all of the images to be generated and linked together, which were created via individual prompts entered manually onto the AI programme.

The end result is immensely striking, featuring politicians (such as an AI-generated Donald Trump, or at least, someone who looks very much like him) surrounded by lightning bolts, before new scenes of a dystopian, conflict-stricken world appear to spur on an un-nerving and entirely consuming atmosphere. Each gnarly frame is supported by Disturbed's ferocious instrumentation, which is propelled by a sharp-edged, stabbing guitar riff and crashing percussion.

The David Draiman -fronted Chicago metallers aren't the only metal band to adopt AI technology for their music videos. In fact, Meshuggah recently teamed up with visual artist Wizardhead to create an AI-generated visual for their new 10-minute track They Move Below.

Metal and rock fans have also been jumping on the AI trend, and have been creating their own videos to pre-existing hits. For example, there was the nightmare-inducing visual for Slipknot's Psychosocial , produced by AI-systems analysing the song's lyrics, and also the otherworldly, surreal creation for Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun.

Disturbed's new album Divisive was described by Metal Hammer as reassertion of their "claim to the modern metal throne" that "will surely delight their existing fans, while picking up a few more along the way." According to Draiman, it was inspired by both “partisan tribal warfare” and the corrosive effects of society growing “addicted to outrage.”

Watch the video for Bad Man below:

Watch Gen Z teens listen to Slipknot for the very first time and become very confused

"Slipknot...sometimes you just 'gotta shhhh" and "seems so lit" are a few of our favourite Gen Z reactions to Slipknot in this new reaction video. Can you remember where you were when you heard Slipknot for the first time? Did you think their music was mere hideous "screaming" made by strange men wearing nightmarish masks or was your life changed for the better? If your answer was the latter, then we assume you're a metalhead to this day.
Hear Ann Wilson Guest on Disturbed’s New Song ‘Don’t Tell Me’

Ann Wilson has contributed guest vocals on “Don’t Tell Me,” a new song from the heavy metal band Disturbed. “Don’t Tell Me” is a power ballad with Wilson and Disturbed frontman David Draiman exchanging verses over a propulsive backbeat and wailing guitars. The two vocalists harmonize on the track’s chorus, singing: “Don’t tell me now that you hate me / For never letting go / Let there be no doubt / I can’t live my life without you.”
Teen With Incredibly Rare ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Hopes to Become YouTube Sensation

When Lalit Patidar was born, his parents were overjoyed – their baby boy was perfectly healthy. He had a bit more hair than is perhaps typical for a newborn, but it was nothing to spark concern. As he grew, however, the hair grew with him. By the time he reached school age, the hair had become so thick that his parents began to worry and scheduled a doctor’s appointment for their son.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Hear Megadeth cover Judas Priest classic Delivering the Goods

Mustaine and co are celebrating Priest’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the cover. Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month was quite the moment, featuring the much-vaunted return of K.K. Downing and a stirring speech about community and equality in metal from frontman Rob Halford. Now Megadeth have celebrated the long-awaited honor by releasing a cover of Judas Priest hit Delivering the Goods.
Mark Twitchell, The ‘Dexter Killer’ Whose Obsession With The TV Show Led Him To Murder

In October 2008, Canadian filmmaker Mark Twitchell lured 38-year-old Johnny Altinger to his garage and murdered him — after being allegedly inspired by the TV show "Dexter." From the outside, Mark Twitchell seemed perfectly normal. The 29-year-old Canadian had a wife and a young daughter, and aspirations of becoming a filmmaker. But Twitchell also had an urge to kill.
