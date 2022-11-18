Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Missourian
Welcome Home Champions
Washington police, fire and EMS personnel gave the Borgia boys soccer team an escort through Washington Saturday afternoon after Borgia’s state championship win in Fenton. A large contingent of Borgia fans and the local First responders gathered at the parking lot of N-Sports and escorted the team’s bus down Fifth Street, through town to High Street and then to the high school where even more fans were waiting to greet the team.
Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights
ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
3 St. Louis women hit 3 holes-in-one on a golf trip
ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis women recently took a golf trip to Las Vegas and returned with three once-in-a-lifetime memories. Carol Cullinaire, 84, has been golfing for a long time. "I got my first set of clubs in 1960," Cullinaire said. Susan Degrandele, 59, also golfs...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
myleaderpaper.com
Life Story: Deborah Gail ‘Debbie’ Blaha, 69, Festus
Debbie Blaha’s life was an endless quest to make things better, according to her friends and family. “She was the epitome of a life-long learner,” said Tina Basler, former teacher and now principal at Plattin Primary in the Jefferson R-7 School District, where Mrs. Blaha taught for 33 years. “She never stopped looking for new strategies to teach, new ways to reach kids and transfer her passion for reading to them.”
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man hurt in accident on Old Hwy. 21
An Imperial man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 19, on Old Hwy. 21 in the Meramec Heights area between Arnold and Fenton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Koester, 62, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 north on Old Hwy. 21 at Happy Lane at 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then the pickup overturned, eventually coming to rest off the right side of the road.
myleaderpaper.com
Attendance up for second Festus R-6 Veterans Day Parade
The Festus R-6 School District Veterans Day Parade grew in its second year, district spokesman Kevin Pope said. “We had about two dozen veterans in individual cars in the parade this year,” said Pope, the district’s coordinator of communications and special projects. “We had some motorcycles organized by Gold Star Harley-Davidson, about a half-dozen motorcycles. We had a couple of Army Humvees and some active duty Army soldiers.”
KMOV
Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
myleaderpaper.com
About 100 participate in Arnold Veterans Day Parade
About 100 veterans took part in either the Arnold Veterans Day Parade or a luncheon held at the Fox C-6 Service Center on Nov. 11, said Larry Boyce, a member of the Arnold Veterans Commission. “We thought it went very well,” said Boyce, who served two years in the Army...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
Freeburg, Illinois couple dies in plane crash in North Carolina
Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
myleaderpaper.com
Richard John Cuddy Jr., 60, Pevely
Richard John Cuddy Jr., 60, of Pevely died Nov. 10, 2022, at his home. Mr. Cuddy was a carpenter and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motocross. He was born Dec. 26, 1961, in St. Louis, the son of Norma (White) Cuddy of High Ridge and Richard J. Cuddy Sr. of Pevely. He was preceded in death by his wife: Deborah Kay (Hill) Cuddy.
myleaderpaper.com
Bobby David ‘Bob’ Barger, 80, Arnold
Bobby David ‘Bob’ Barger, 80, of Arnold died Nov. 17, 2022. Mr. Barger’s work career included manufacturing, truck driving and plant management for Laminated Plastics Inc. Late in his career, he drove for Union Carbide and K-Mart and was also a self-employed carpenter and handyman. He attended Rock Spring School and Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his wife lived in St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Florissant before moving to Arnold in 1976. He loved to tinker with cars, especially his 1928 Model A Ford, “Miss Margaret.” He was a man of faith and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Born Dec. 8, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Margaret Lee (Casey) and Amos Leon Barger.
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection
We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
