Bobby David ‘Bob’ Barger, 80, of Arnold died Nov. 17, 2022. Mr. Barger’s work career included manufacturing, truck driving and plant management for Laminated Plastics Inc. Late in his career, he drove for Union Carbide and K-Mart and was also a self-employed carpenter and handyman. He attended Rock Spring School and Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his wife lived in St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Florissant before moving to Arnold in 1976. He loved to tinker with cars, especially his 1928 Model A Ford, “Miss Margaret.” He was a man of faith and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Born Dec. 8, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Margaret Lee (Casey) and Amos Leon Barger.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO