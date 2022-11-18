ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's economic team losing adviser Rouse after midterms

By Chris Megerian
 2 days ago

A key member of President Joe Biden 's economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday.

Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The pending departure is the first to be disclosed since the midterm elections as Biden's term reaches its halfway point, often a time of transition for any presidential administration.

Bloomberg was first to report Rouse's planned departure, and it said Brian Deese, director of Biden's National Economic Council, plans to depart next year.

Rouse, a labor economist, was the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

Deese is scheduled to participate in a meeting with Biden and business and labor leaders at the White House on Friday afternoon. It's the Democratic president's first public event since returning from a trip to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The official said there was no timeline for Deese to depart.

The Independent

The Independent

