Elizabeth Holmes sentencing: Theranos founder to face restitution hearing after being jailed for 11 years

By Oliver O'Connell and Bevan Hurley
 3 days ago

Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup.

Holmes, who plans on appealing, will not have to report for her 135-month prison sentence until April 2023, the judge announced during the hearing.

“I am devastated by my failings,” a heavily-pregnant Holmes said in a tearful courtroom apology.

“I have felt deep pain for what people went through, because I failed them.”

Prosecutors had asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.

Holmes’ lawyers cast her as a scapegoat who overcame a toxic relationship with Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to become a loving mother.

Holmes was convicted in January of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Judge Davila said he would schedule a restitution hearing to determine how much Holmes must repay at a later date.

nabod
5d ago

What kind of person would get pregnant knowing they might spend the next 15-20 years of that child or children’s life in prison. Was this another attempt to manipulate the judge into being more lenient…. Jailing a pregnant woman.This is a super intelligent person right? She knows what she’s doing. I think maybe more time, not less, should be the response….

Eryn Trudell
5d ago

another chance for the regular hardworking folk to witness the rich have their cake and eat it too. won't be surprised if she doesn't even go to jail, though she should.

just me
5d ago

why on Earth would you let yourself get pregnant knowing you're going to be going to prison? or does she think because she's blonde white and pregnant the judge won't send her to prison?

The Independent

The Independent

