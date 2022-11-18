ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish journalist hassled by Qatar police while filming for World Cup

By Alex Pattle
 2 days ago

An Irish journalist has said he was stopped by police in Qatar while filming coverage ahead of the 2022 World Cup .

Earlier this week, Qatari officials apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral .

And in the latest incident of that nature, Irish journalist Tony O’Donoghue told RTE how he was stopped by police while filming a piece to camera on Thursday (17 November).

During RTE’s coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly fixture with Norway – a game Ireland lost 2-1 – O’Donoghue explained the moment to the broadcaster.

He did, however, say he believes that the incident had stemmed from poor communication between tournament organisers and security officials – rather than the episode serving as evidence of an ‘oppressive regime’.

On Tuesday (15 November), a group confronted Danish network TV2 while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming .

Tournament organisers later released a statement, which read: “Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.”

Qatar has come under fierce criticism in the lead-up to this first ever winter World Cup , with reports suggesting that thousands of migrant workers have died amid the state’s preparation for the tournament.

Those reports do not represent the only human-rights abuses that Qatar has been accused of, with the state also coming under fire for its laws and attitudes concerning LGBTQ rights.

