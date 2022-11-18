ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Prince of Wales hugs little boy and promises to put picture on his fridge

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmuO7_0jFoG51j00

The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge.

William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The future king chatted to a group of military families from the base and when three-year-old Blake Fearnley presented him with a picture of Mickey Mouse , his mother Laura Fearnley, 33, said the royal took it and said “he would put it on his fridge”.

Mrs Fearnley said about her son: “He walked off and then Blake decided he wanted to ask William for a cuddle so he followed him and said ‘please William may I have a cuddle’ and he did.”

William found himself talking football with twins Abi and Steph Boland, who were left ecstatic when he posed for a video selfie with the 10-year-olds, fans of the prince’s beloved Aston Villa team.

Steph Boland said: “He said we’ve got a good team and we’ll ‘have it’ next season.”

Corporal Rachael Howes chatted to William when he met RAF personnel from the base involved in sport as he opened the RAF Coningsby new boxing club.

Cpl Howes, who plays in the Coningsby’s women’s team, put the prince on the spot about the reality show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! when she said: “I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall.”

The prince smiled and was overheard saying: “That’s a tricky one,” but diplomatically did not pick a winner.

Comments / 2

Related
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy