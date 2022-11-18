ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoë Kravitz reveals Taylor Swift was an ‘important part’ of her quarantine ‘pod’ in 2020

By Amber Raiken
Zoë Kravitz has revealed that Taylor Swift was an “important part” of her “pod” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 33-year-old actor opened up about her friendship with Swift during a recent interview with GQ . Kravitz recalled that while she was in London in 2020 filming The Batman movie, she spent lockdown with the “Anti-Hero” singer and her British boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

“She was my pod,” the Big Little Lies star said. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

The 32-year-old songwriter also acknowledged that Kravitz has been a close friend and praised the actor in an email to GQ .

“Zoë’s sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend,” Swift wrote. “She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is.”

During an interview with Access Hollywood at GQ ’s Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Kravitz discussed working with Swift on her new album, Midnights . She co-wrote and provided the background vocals for the first track on the album, “Lavender Haze”.

“She’s a very good friend of mine and I am very proud of this album. She’s done incredible work,” the High Fidelity star said.

The pair previously showed support for each other’s careers when Kravitz was doing a virtual photoshoot for New York Times Magazine ‘s “Great Performers” issue in 2020. The Grammy winner reportedly stepped in to help and direct Kravitz.

New York Times Magazine editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told Women’s Wear Daily that Kravitz felt comfortable with Swift because they were in the same “pod” during the pandemic.

“Zoë was being very strict about it anyway because she’s shooting a movie,” Silverstein said during the interview, via E! News .  “And Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist.”

When The Batman came out in March, Swift also posted on her Instagram Story to applaud Kravitz: “@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams. The Batman was phenomenal!!!”

Community Policy