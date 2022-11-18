Stunning views of Earth filmed as Russian cosmonauts conduct ISS spacewalk

A pair of Russian cosmonauts embarked on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station, 260 miles above the coast of Brazil.

This video shows the stunning views of Earth captured on camera as Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin inspected the ISS .

They were preparing for the transfer of a radiator from one module of the station to another.

It is the first of four Russian maintenance spacewalks planned before the end of 2022.

Spacewalks pose many risks for those conducting them, with threats such as high-speed space junk keeping them on their toes.

