This may or may not be a polarizing statement, but deep down inside, there really only exists team chocolate or team vanilla when it comes to dessert. Undeniably, growing up, you had to embrace both types when your friend’s parents showed up with your not-favorite-flavored cake from the local supermarket and started singing happy birthday. So as to not steal the show from your friend’s ninth birthday shenanigans, you politely ate the serving wishing things could have been different the whole time. Better luck next year.

11 MINUTES AGO