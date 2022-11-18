ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Mashed

Wendy's Is Launching A Breakfast Biscuit Bowl, But There's A Catch

Bowls seem to be a pretty popular concept in restaurants. You have Chipotle bowls, bowls from Applebee's , and even from Papa John's. In layman's terms, a "bowl" is a dish that usually has protein, grains, and vegetables placed together in a serving bowl. It would seem that, joining the slowly emerging trend of "bowling over" customers, hamburger magnate Wendy's has placed a very similar item on its ever-expanding breakfast menu.
INDIANA STATE
WJLA

7News morning crew shares their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

WASHINGTON (7News) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the 7News morning crew wanted to share our favorite, classic and some unique holiday recipes with you!. We gathered the recipes from the 7News morning anchors, reporters and even those behind the camera for good measure. 7News Anchor Robert...
Well+Good

This 4-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Pie Is So Rich in Bone Health-Boosting Protein and Calcium

This may or may not be a polarizing statement, but deep down inside, there really only exists team chocolate or team vanilla when it comes to dessert. Undeniably, growing up, you had to embrace both types when your friend’s parents showed up with your not-favorite-flavored cake from the local supermarket and started singing happy birthday. So as to not steal the show from your friend’s ninth birthday shenanigans, you politely ate the serving wishing things could have been different the whole time. Better luck next year.
PennLive.com

Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

