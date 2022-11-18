Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu
Two of Chick-fil-A's holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time.
Woman gets free food for life when she breaks tooth on a rock in her mashed potatoes
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve worked in restaurants for most of my adult life so far, and I’ve seen all sorts of crazy things happen. I also love to go out to eat and be served, so I have also experienced my share of bad service or mix ups that have gotten me free dinners.
Wendy's Is Launching A Breakfast Biscuit Bowl, But There's A Catch
Bowls seem to be a pretty popular concept in restaurants. You have Chipotle bowls, bowls from Applebee's , and even from Papa John's. In layman's terms, a "bowl" is a dish that usually has protein, grains, and vegetables placed together in a serving bowl. It would seem that, joining the slowly emerging trend of "bowling over" customers, hamburger magnate Wendy's has placed a very similar item on its ever-expanding breakfast menu.
WJLA
Natasha Leggero offers laugh-out-loud journey through fertility & motherhood with new book
7NewsDC — We love covering the grand and gritty aspects of parenthood -- and a new book is offering a laugh-out-loud journey through all the mayhem, mess and milestones of becoming a mom. Author, actress and comedian Natasha Leggero joined us to discuss "The World Deserves My Children."
Local Steals and Deals: Masingo, Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company and Calming Heat Back Wrap
Local Steals & Deals: The perfect gifts with Masingo, Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company and Calming Heat Back Wrap. Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
WJLA
7News morning crew shares their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the 7News morning crew wanted to share our favorite, classic and some unique holiday recipes with you!. We gathered the recipes from the 7News morning anchors, reporters and even those behind the camera for good measure. 7News Anchor Robert...
This 4-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Pie Is So Rich in Bone Health-Boosting Protein and Calcium
This may or may not be a polarizing statement, but deep down inside, there really only exists team chocolate or team vanilla when it comes to dessert. Undeniably, growing up, you had to embrace both types when your friend’s parents showed up with your not-favorite-flavored cake from the local supermarket and started singing happy birthday. So as to not steal the show from your friend’s ninth birthday shenanigans, you politely ate the serving wishing things could have been different the whole time. Better luck next year.
What Thanksgiving Foods Must Be Homemade in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is the stress of slaving away for eight hours on a turkey and all the fixin's. Now, there...
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
