World Cup 2022 sweepstake kit: Free download to print and play

The 2022 World Cup is finally upon us in what is set to be one of the most wide-open tournaments in recent memory.

Blighted by off-field controversy in the build-up, a football tournament is set to break out at Qatar 2022 with any number of contenders to win it.

France are defending champions and with world-class players throughout their squad, headlined by the irrepressible Kylian Mbappe up front, few would bet against them winning it again. That said, retaining a World Cup has proved very difficult in recent times.

Brazil bring with them one of the most talented groups at the tournament and in Neymar one of the form players in world football after a stellar start to the season with PSG.

Rivals Argentina have perhaps their best and most complete group in a generation that may well give Lionel Messi the best chance he’s ever had of adding the one trophy that has so far eluded him.

Gareth Southgate’s England reached the semi-finals four years ago in Russia before falling in the final of Euro 2020 last summer. While expectations have been dampened by a less than ideal run up to the tournament, on their day they can mix it with the best while Wales, on this stage for the first time in 64 years, have proved many times they can shock anyone.

