ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Therapist reveals how to know your relationship has reached the ‘point of no return’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ov6i_0jFoFktw00

A therapist has shared how you can tell when your relationship with your partner has reached the point of no return, and how to avoid it.

Kelly Armatage says love can blind a person to conflict, causing them to overlook abusive and toxic behaviours which inevitably end the relationship.

Instead, the Hertfordshire woman encourages couples to examine the pain they could be causing their partner.

In this video, she illustrates how to stop resentment from growing before the final straw pushes the relationship over the edge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Gilza Fort-Martinez

Possessiveness in relationships

Have you ever experienced possessive red flag behaviors in a relationship but justified it with this phrase?. Maybe your girlfriend calls you constantly to check in on your location but says it’s because they love you and are worried about you. Maybe your boyfriend gets over-the-top jealous because you call your sibling or parents too often but says it’s because they just want to spend as much time with you as possible.
Refinery29

Ask A Therapist: My Breakup Made Me Physically Sick. How Do I Move On?

Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
psychologytoday.com

Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity

Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
Well+Good

5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists

You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Subtle Signs Of Psychological Abuse In Relationships

The most harmful things are usually the ones that we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma that I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.
The Guardian

I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care

“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Parents of four-year-old member of Mensa say they have had to restrict son's TV usage as he picks up new languages and speaks back to them in Arabic and Spanish which they can't understand

The parents of a four-year-old member of Mensa have had to restrict their son's TV usage because he easily picks up new languages and speaks back to them in Arabic and Spanish which they can't understand. Saashwat Aroon, from Reading, was just three-and-half years old when he was accepted into...
B.Karl

Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.

This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
marriage.com

What Is a Platonic Marriage and Is It Right for You?

If you are not well aware that sexless marriages exist, then you probably haven’t heard of a platonic marriage before. Various controversies have surrounded this kind of relationship over the years, as many people find it bizarre; some may even think it’s impossible. Surprisingly, sexless relationships are prevalent...
Upworthy

Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart

A father-daughter relationship is special. They understand each other like no one else and always have the best time together. This special bond is evident in a sweet video posted by a daughter and TikTok user Natalie Renee, where she can be seen singing to her father his favorite song, River (It's Coming on Christmas) by Joni Mitchell, while he holds her hand. He tried to sing a few lines along with her even as he appears to get emotional during the song and starts crying toward the end. According to MajicallyNews, the father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS. Renee captioned this video: "Singing one of our favorites together. My dad has been having trouble speaking recently but every time we sing together he lights up and joins in as best as he can." The video appears to have been filmed at a birthday celebration as there is a "Happy Birthday" banner in the background.
The Atlantic

The Case for a Long Divorce

When Cordelia realized her marriage was over, she didn’t pack up and move out—she went to her then-husband and told him she wanted to start the process of breaking up. Thirteen months of therapy later (individual therapy for herself and her husband, couples therapy together, and therapy for each of their two adolescent children), they finally separated. She remembers a dinner with friends during that time where she cried out of frustration because they insisted she was dragging out the breakup and should just get on with her life. But after a 13-year marriage and two children, Cordelia (who asked that her last name be withheld, since her divorce is ongoing) felt that the breakup deserved all the time and counseling necessary for every party involved to move on in the kindest way possible.
B.Karl

Opinion: Take your power back and start living life on your terms.

After leaving an abusive relationship, it takes time to stop seeing yourself as the victim and ask why you allowed it. When I entered this phase of my healing, I saw a book entitled “Take Your Power Back”. It wasn’t until that moment that I realized I had handed over my power, and it was up to me to take it back.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Beau maintains presence on multiple dating sites

DEAR ABBY: I am a widowed woman who met a gentleman online two years ago. We met in person and get along really great. Everything seems perfect, but my girlfriends keep telling me they see his profile on numerous dating sites. When I asked him about it, he said he had closed the accounts. Well, close friends say they are concerned because he is on a lot of those sites even now. I'm at a crossroads with this. I'm not sure if he's casually looking to see if there is anyone better, or if he's stroking his ego with contacts from...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Modern play dates are the worst: My 1980s mom had it right

As a kid in the ‘80s, my playdates were spent in wood-paneled basements slurping juice boxes and playing Super Mario Bros. Occasionally a mom would break out some Shrinky-Dinks, but then she’d disappear, and we’d go back to cutting worms in half or sliding down the stairs head-first in a sleeping bag.
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy