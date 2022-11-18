Therapist reveals how to know your relationship has reached the ‘point of no return’

A therapist has shared how you can tell when your relationship with your partner has reached the point of no return, and how to avoid it.

Kelly Armatage says love can blind a person to conflict, causing them to overlook abusive and toxic behaviours which inevitably end the relationship.

Instead, the Hertfordshire woman encourages couples to examine the pain they could be causing their partner.

In this video, she illustrates how to stop resentment from growing before the final straw pushes the relationship over the edge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.