Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
247Sports
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more
AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Western Kentucky at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Western Kentucky, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. In what ways can Auburn football improve on the way into the Iron Bowl?. JUSTIN LEE: The...
Auburn football: 2 schools to beat for 4-star edge Qua Russaw
The Auburn football program has only 10 commits in the recruiting class of 2023 so far, and the lack of a permanent head coach is definitely impacting recruiting. While the Tigers lost only one commit in Gernorris Wilson following the firing of Bryan Harsin, many other recruits are hesitant to commit without an understanding of who the staff will be next year.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn lands commitment from 2023 QB Keyone Jenkins
Auburn football has added another name to its 2023 class, as Miami Central High School quarterback Keyone Jenkins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Jenkins is rated a three-star by On3 and 247 Sports. In 10 games this season, Jenkins is 89-of-142 passing with 21 touchdown passes to three interceptions. He also ran for 148 yards on 26 carries, and helmed the Rockets in a win against IMG Academy.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class. First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.
2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship: Lady Hornets vs. Lady Rattlers
The 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship game will be a showdown between the top-seeded programs in the conference.
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | Cadillac's the man
The man of the hour: Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. He’s a breath of fresh air for the fanbase. He knows Auburn’s football program and what it needs. Long story short, Auburn needs to look no further for a head football coach. Auburn was frantic after firing head...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season
The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn equestrian takes down defending national champion Oklahoma State
The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team put an exclamation point on the fall season, downing defending national champion and No. 7 Oklahoma State, 15-4, Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. “This was a perfect way to end the fall,” head coach Greg Williams said. “The team is riding really...
Opelika-Auburn News
GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’
The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders says the passing of Aniah’s Law will help to protect women from assault
Local and state government has recently installed legislation that proponents believe will keep violent criminals off the street, which will also, in turn, protect women from assault. During the Nov. 8 election, 80-percent of voters across the state voted to pass Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law. This...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Captain who served under then-Lt. Col. Hal Moore explains why he agrees with renaming Fort Benning for Moore and his wife, Julie
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Retired Army Col. Tony Nadal was a captain who served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore during that deadly battle at Landing Zone X-Ray. About a dozen old soldiers, including Nadal, gathered at the National Infantry Museum Friday for a reunion. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a […]
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0