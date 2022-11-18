Read full article on original website
A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?
On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident
Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit With Stray Bullet
Fanta Bility was killed in August 2021 when she was leaving a football game in a Philadelphia suburb with her mother and sister and the former officers fired 25 shots at a moving car Three former Pennsylvania police officers who were involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside a high school football game in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment, court records show. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34, and Sean Dolan, 25, agreed to plead guilty to these...
White Couple Charged for Allegedly Shooting Black Man With Paintball Gun
A white West Virginia couple faces hate crime charges after being accused of threatening one Black man and shooting another Black man with a paintball gun. According to a criminal complaint reported by affiliate NBC and ABC station, officials with the Weston Police Department in Lewis County received a complaint of a car that stopped near a residence whose occupants “started yelling racial slurs,” WBOY-TV.
Family of officer fatally shot at training writes letter to the retired police lieutenant who shot her
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The family of a Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan has penned an open letter to Jesse Porter, the retired Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant who's accused of shooting and killing her. On August 4, 2022, Porter was leading a baton and handcuff technique training at the...
Dad Buried His 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive, Police Say
A father has been accused of burying his 6-year-old daughter alive. John Kraft, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, is behind bars after social workers found bruises on the girl’s body and face in September, police said. During interviews conducted two weeks ago with the alleged victim and her sibling, investigators said the children told them Kraft would “bury her in the yard when he believes that she is lying,” a criminal complaint said. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said it’s one of the worst child abuse cases he’s ever seen. “The allegations are that this child was beaten brutally, that the...
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
Texas mother shoots intruder through door while hiding in bedroom
EDINBURG, Texas — A Texas homeowner shot a man trying to get into a locked bedroom where she and her children hid. Carlos Garcia, 36, is accused of breaking into a rural Edinburg home Tuesday evening, according to KVEO-TV. Garcia allegedly entered her house through the garage and then...
Massachusetts man accused of killing woman dies after he ingests battery acid, DA says
A Massachusetts man who was suspected of fatally stabbing a woman has died after he told authorities he had ingested battery acid, Plymouth County authorities said Thursday. Joao Correia, 56, was taken into custody Wednesday after the woman was found stabbed to death in her driveway in Brockton around 1 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.
Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
Missing 1-Year-Old Found Outside Ohio Restaurant 200 Miles Away From Home
Police found the baby in the parking lot.
Mo. parents charged after 10-week-old child weighing less than 6 pounds dies of malnutrition
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- The parents of a 10-week-old child face charges after their baby was found dead from malnutrition and dehydration. According to the probable cause statement, on Nov. 14, officers from the Independence Police Department responded to an apartment on Cedar Crest Drive to a report of an unresponsive child.
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
Man Arrested in Miami Beach After Video Shows Him Telling Cops He's a ‘Federal Officer'
A man was taken into custody after police body cameras recorded him telling officers in Miami Beach that he's a federal agent. When 40-year-old Nicholas Morena was stopped by officers in Miami Beach, they had questions about his license plate. And then came the following exchange. "Have you been arrested...
Multiple coyote attacks in Fairfield, owners recount grisly pet deaths
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield residents are warning pet parents about packs of coyotes they say have killed several dogs and cats in the area. It’s a problem supposedly impacting people across the Tri-State. “It’s pretty sad having to pick up the remains of your dog,” said a man who...
4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Ohio
A Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed south, and the driver, a 49-year-old man whom police did not identify, hit the woman and child in the crosswalk.
Uniontown mother charged after baby's fentanyl overdose, accused of trying to cover up incident
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) -- A Fayette County woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to cover up her baby's accidental overdose, state police said.Gabrielle Arnold, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, child endangerment and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.State police's arrest of Arnold came after a long investigation into what happened to her 1-year-old daughter at their Uniontown home."This occurred in October of 2021, so this has been over a year of investigation," Tpr. Kalee Barnhart, of state police, said.On Oct. 15, 2021, state police said Arnold made a frantic call from her Franklin Avenue...
Amber Alert canceled after father fatally stabs daughter, then himself: Report
Texas DPS has issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old child who was abducted in Rosenberg. Authorities said Leylani Ordonez was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.
Two of three tourists who died from suspected gas inhalation in Mexico City were from Virginia Beach
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Police in Mexico City say they believe three U.S. citizens found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The city police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on October 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The...
Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting
COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in central Pennsylvania left four people dead including the alleged gunman, authorities said Saturday.Lycoming County officials said a female victim was reported early in the day in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man "actively firing with a rifle." The officers "fired shots and the scene was secured," police said. No police were injured.Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed, along with the suspected gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118.No other details about the incident or the victims were immediately released.The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issued a statement saying the troopers' "training and quick thinking ... protected more senseless loss of life.""The troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary," the association said.
