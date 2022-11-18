Read full article on original website
Photos: Lincoln-Way East beats Glenbard West in Illinois Class 8A semifinal
The top-seeded Lincoln-Way East football team is headed to the Illinois Class 8A championship game. The Griffins defeated No. 5 seed Glenbard West 31-7 in the Class 8A semifinals on Saturday afternoon to clinch their spot in next week's championship game in Champaign. The No. 4 team in ...
Channel 3000
Warhawks fall silent in third quarter, end season with loss to Aurora
WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-Whitewater’s postseason ended before it truly had a chance to begin. The Warhawks came up short on Saturday, falling to Aurora University at Perkins Stadium, 33-28. The loss brings Whitewater’s season to an end in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Championship.
CBS 58
King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
Byron’s season comes to an end after semifinal loss to IC Catholic
ELMHURST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers traveled to Elmhurst Saturday afternoon for a familiar matchup with IC Catholic in the 3A semifinals. Last year, Byron rallied to win 15-14. But this year would be a different story. The Tigers just weren’t able to get their run game going. They lost 35-0. Byron ends the […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
wlsam.com
Ald. Anthony Napolitano: The Citywide Booting Brigade is Still a Terrible Idea
John Howell is joined by Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. The City Council has once again delayed the vote on the City-wide booting mandate. He and John discuss why the Alderman believes this mandate to be a bad idea and which Alderpersons have seen donations from booting companies.
Brookfield Amtrak crash: Train traveling from Chicago hits car, killing driver in Wisconsin
This is the second time this week that an Amtrak train from Chicago has hit a car on the way to its destination.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park
The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
thesouthlandjournal.com
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
Chicago Journal
Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
wgnradio.com
Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!
Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
Human remains discovered near the Des Plaines River in Libertyville
Police in Libertyville announced an investigation after someone discovered human remains Saturday morning. Officers confirmed there were human remains, and a K9 with the Lake County Sheriff found more skeletal remains in a wooded area nearby.
POLITICO
Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs
TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
nadignewspapers.com
Lieutenant John Garrido retires from Chicago police force, where his father also served
On Friday friends and co-workers filled the Community Room at the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Station to bid farewell to Lieutenant John Garrido, who has retired from the police force after 32 years of service. “He’s a true leader and genuinely cares about the officers,” district captain Mike Barz said,...
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
