Chicago, IL

Channel 3000

Warhawks fall silent in third quarter, end season with loss to Aurora

WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-Whitewater’s postseason ended before it truly had a chance to begin. The Warhawks came up short on Saturday, falling to Aurora University at Perkins Stadium, 33-28. The loss brings Whitewater’s season to an end in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Championship.
AURORA, IL
CBS 58

King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
AUSTIN, TX
warricknews.com

Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
ORLAND PARK, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!

Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
ROSEMONT, IL
POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
NORTHBROOK, IL

