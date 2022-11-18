ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army recently received a donation of 800 gently used coats. The nonprofit decided to give them away. Anyone who needs a coat can pick one up at either the Salvation Army of Escanaba or Marquette while supplies last. There are coats of all sizes and styles. The Salvation Army will also give away some other winter gear items such as hats and gloves.

