ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

2 NMU employees test for culinary certification

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world. “This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry,” said Alden MacDonald, NMU’s Dining Services Executive Chef.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Food for Fines returns to Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is once again partnering with the TV6 Canathon with the Food For Fines program. Anyone with overdue library fines will be able to donate to the TV6 Canathon to waive those fines. There is no limit to the dollar amount of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Autumn Comforts Quilt Show takes over Northern Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - These aren’t your grandma’s quilts. The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will have a variety of fabric art on display. The quilts feature traditional and more modern arts styles. The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Peninsula HS Football All-Stars - Eleven Player

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 All-UP Football Team from UIpper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Pete Closner, Marquette. Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie. Dream Team. Offense. Center: Vinny Howes, Gladstone, 6-0, 225, Jr. Guard: Drake Spickerman, Sault Ste. Marie,...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12

GAYLORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners are headed to Ford Field. After a slow start in the first half, the Negaunee Miners rallied to secure the win against the Reed City Coyotes 13-12.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio Deer Poll coming to Rapid River

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s firearm deer season in the U.P. To celebrate, Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio is hosting a Deer Poll at Rapid River Knifeworks this weekend. Hunters will show off their deer, win prizes and swap hunting stories. Prizes for the biggest deer and other raffles include outdoor gear such as guns and knives.
RAPID RIVER, MI
WLUC

Schwalbach’s Kitchens contributes to TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schwalbach’s Kitchens in Marquette is helping feed a hungry neighbor this season. For the 12th year, Schwalbach’s is collecting its canned food for the TV6 Canathon. It even has an incentive for donors, if you donate 12 cans to Schwalbach’s, you’ll receive a free...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette brewery hosts swing music band

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got in the “swing” of music at a concert in a Marquette brewery. The Westerly Winds Big Band features songs from Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller and they hoped to get people in a dancing mood. Westerly Winds’ played at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon and this is their first performance of the season.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

Salvation Army to give away 800 donated coats

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army recently received a donation of 800 gently used coats. The nonprofit decided to give them away. Anyone who needs a coat can pick one up at either the Salvation Army of Escanaba or Marquette while supplies last. There are coats of all sizes and styles. The Salvation Army will also give away some other winter gear items such as hats and gloves.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Negaunee coffee shop has Girls’ Day Out to kick off holiday shopping

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee had a Girls’ Day Out on Saturday to support small businesses. The coffee shop intended to have a variety of vendors available for women doing some holiday shopping. However, half the vendors were unable to attend because of bad weather. “We...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette restaurant preps to give out Thanksgiving meals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is preparing for Thanksgiving. It will be giving out meals to people in need. On Thanksgiving Day, Third Coast Pizzeria will have Thanksgiving meals available for people to grab from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Mashed potatoes and stuffing will be available as sides. Third Coast Owner Bryan French said he’s bought three hundred pounds of turkey to prepare for this occasion.
MARQUETTE, MI
wotsmqt.com

Word on the Streets • New Business

WITH THE PARTICULAR DEMANDS of winter upon us, it’s a good time to take a look at the issues surrounding the challenges of getting around in Marquette. Seasonal differences mean that walkers, bikers, and drivers have to make the necessary adjustments to go here and there, efficiently and safely. But, to be sure, getting around these days can be a test, regardless of the season.
MARQUETTE, MI
MISportsNow

Reed City Falls Just Short in 13-12 Semifinal Loss to Negaunee

GAYLORD – The Reed City Coyotes saw their season come to a heartbreaking end with a 13-12 loss in the Div. 6 State Semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Reed City held a 6-0 lead at halftime thanks to a short touchdown run from Noah Morgan. After Negaunee scored to take a 7-6 lead in the third quarter, Morgan scored again early in the fourth to put Reed City on top 12-7. But Reed City was unable to convert the two-point conversion of either of its touchdowns and that proved to be a big factor.
REED CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy