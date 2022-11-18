Read full article on original website
2 NMU employees test for culinary certification
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world. “This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry,” said Alden MacDonald, NMU’s Dining Services Executive Chef.
Houghton County concert raises funds for Bay Cliff Health Camp
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noteworthy women’s barbershop chorus sang classics like Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” in a concert at Calumet United Methodist Church Sunday. The concert raised money for Bay Cliff Health Camp...
Food for Fines returns to Peter White Public Library
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is once again partnering with the TV6 Canathon with the Food For Fines program. Anyone with overdue library fines will be able to donate to the TV6 Canathon to waive those fines. There is no limit to the dollar amount of...
Autumn Comforts Quilt Show takes over Northern Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - These aren’t your grandma’s quilts. The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will have a variety of fabric art on display. The quilts feature traditional and more modern arts styles. The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
Upper Peninsula HS Football All-Stars - Eleven Player
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 All-UP Football Team from UIpper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Pete Closner, Marquette. Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie. Dream Team. Offense. Center: Vinny Howes, Gladstone, 6-0, 225, Jr. Guard: Drake Spickerman, Sault Ste. Marie,...
FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12
GAYLORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners are headed to Ford Field. After a slow start in the first half, the Negaunee Miners rallied to secure the win against the Reed City Coyotes 13-12.
Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio Deer Poll coming to Rapid River
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s firearm deer season in the U.P. To celebrate, Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio is hosting a Deer Poll at Rapid River Knifeworks this weekend. Hunters will show off their deer, win prizes and swap hunting stories. Prizes for the biggest deer and other raffles include outdoor gear such as guns and knives.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique adds custom printed t-shirts to its inventory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for a look at news stories of the day. With the MDNR’s new online reporting rule, deer harvest data is available in real-time. Hunters in Menominee County bagged the most bucks on opening day.
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
Ishpeming church raises money for Cancer Care of Marquette County
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The ladies at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ishpeming held a fundraiser for Cancer Care of Marquette County on Friday. A ladies’ shopping night brought in vendors who sell holiday gifts and donate raffle prizes. The benefit gives raffle proceeds and dinner donations to...
Schwalbach’s Kitchens contributes to TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schwalbach’s Kitchens in Marquette is helping feed a hungry neighbor this season. For the 12th year, Schwalbach’s is collecting its canned food for the TV6 Canathon. It even has an incentive for donors, if you donate 12 cans to Schwalbach’s, you’ll receive a free...
DNR reminds hunters about chronic wasting disease testing in harvested deer
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR wants to remind hunters to get their harvested deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Testing has continued in Upper Michigan after a positive test was found in Dickinson County in 2018. We are four days into firearm deer season and the...
Marquette brewery hosts swing music band
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got in the “swing” of music at a concert in a Marquette brewery. The Westerly Winds Big Band features songs from Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller and they hoped to get people in a dancing mood. Westerly Winds’ played at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon and this is their first performance of the season.
Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
Salvation Army to give away 800 donated coats
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army recently received a donation of 800 gently used coats. The nonprofit decided to give them away. Anyone who needs a coat can pick one up at either the Salvation Army of Escanaba or Marquette while supplies last. There are coats of all sizes and styles. The Salvation Army will also give away some other winter gear items such as hats and gloves.
Negaunee coffee shop has Girls’ Day Out to kick off holiday shopping
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee had a Girls’ Day Out on Saturday to support small businesses. The coffee shop intended to have a variety of vendors available for women doing some holiday shopping. However, half the vendors were unable to attend because of bad weather. “We...
Marquette restaurant preps to give out Thanksgiving meals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is preparing for Thanksgiving. It will be giving out meals to people in need. On Thanksgiving Day, Third Coast Pizzeria will have Thanksgiving meals available for people to grab from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Mashed potatoes and stuffing will be available as sides. Third Coast Owner Bryan French said he’s bought three hundred pounds of turkey to prepare for this occasion.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on individuals involved in an incident that occurred on 11/15/2022 between 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Boney Falls H Road near Forest 29.5 LN in Cornell. We have reached out to the Delta County...
Word on the Streets • New Business
WITH THE PARTICULAR DEMANDS of winter upon us, it’s a good time to take a look at the issues surrounding the challenges of getting around in Marquette. Seasonal differences mean that walkers, bikers, and drivers have to make the necessary adjustments to go here and there, efficiently and safely. But, to be sure, getting around these days can be a test, regardless of the season.
Reed City Falls Just Short in 13-12 Semifinal Loss to Negaunee
GAYLORD – The Reed City Coyotes saw their season come to a heartbreaking end with a 13-12 loss in the Div. 6 State Semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Reed City held a 6-0 lead at halftime thanks to a short touchdown run from Noah Morgan. After Negaunee scored to take a 7-6 lead in the third quarter, Morgan scored again early in the fourth to put Reed City on top 12-7. But Reed City was unable to convert the two-point conversion of either of its touchdowns and that proved to be a big factor.
