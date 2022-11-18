ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

With Interest Rates Rising, These Are the Top 7 CD Rates of November 2022

The average CD rate has increased 500% in the past year. The current 12-month CD rate is 0.71%, an increase of 500% from last year. Some banks are offering these CDs with rates as high as 4%. High-yield saving accounts are as high as 3.83% and I bonds are returning...
NBC News

Credit card interest rates hit record high

The cost of carrying a balance on your credit card is now the highest it's been in more than 30 years. According to survey data from Bankrate.com, the average credit card interest rate has climbed to 19.04%. "Bankrate has been surveying credit card rates since 1985, and this eclipses the...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
The Penny Hoarder

How to Get Cash From an ATM With a Credit Card

For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
SFGate

Want 4% on Your Savings? 5 Key Numbers to Know About CDs

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Certificates of deposit are in the financial spotlight this year. The best CD rates are higher than 4% annual percentage yield even for one-year terms, which is worlds better than they were years and even months ago. “If there has been any silver...
The Independent

Martin Lewis explains what interest rate hikes mean for mortgage bills

Money expert Martin Lewis has explained what the recent rise in interest rates means for mortgage bills.On Thursday, the Bank of England increased the base rate used by the bank to charge other lenders when borrowing money from 1.75 per cent to 2.25 per cent – the highest it has been in 14 years.In an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Lewis looked to be lost for words when trying to advise viewers on what to do to be able to afford mortgage repayments.On Friday, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed his mini-budget to which a number of banks and lenders...
CNET

Savings Account Rates Are Going Up. Does Switching to an Online Bank Make Sense?

Interest rates on online savings accounts are starting to rise, following the latest Federal Reserve's latest rate hike. With many high-yield savings accounts offering rates as high as 2.5% to 3% -- and others well above -- it may be time to make the switch from a traditional brick-and-mortar bank.
Axios

Savings account interest rates buffer the sting of inflation

One welcome result of the Fed raising interest rates is that people are seeing higher income on their risk-free savings accounts. For some, that's helping counteract some of the worst aspects of inflation. Plus, the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. And, a groundbreaking climate compensation fund for developing nations. Guests:...
Forbes Advisor

Today’s Personal Loan Rates: November 14, 2022—Rates Move Down

Rates on personal loans declined last week, giving qualified borrowers a chance to pick up a reasonable interest rate and finance a project, purchase or even unexpected bills. From November 7 to November 12, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 12.45% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s down 0.36% from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on a five-year personal loan rose last week from 15.82% to 15.97%.
CNET

Credit Card Churning Explained

Credit card churning is a high-risk, high-reward strategy of opening a new credit account to earn its welcome bonus and then closing the card to move on to the next. Credit card issuers use welcome bonuses to attract new cardholders and reward them for spending a certain amount with their new card. They are typically a one-time bonus, but can offer a ton of value.
Investopedia

Interest Rate Hikes Put Car Loans Out of Reach For More Americans

Car loans have become more expensive since the Federal Reserve increased the prime interst rate in October and November 2022. The average interest rate on a car loan in October 2022 was 10.6%, almost double the cost of a loan in early 2022. Interest rates are only part of the...

