Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Thread
The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action this weekend as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Badgers will head to Lincoln looking for a bounce-back victory after their disappointing performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin comes into this game 5-5 needing a win to become bowl eligible. With Minnesota on deck a win over Nebraska to clinch a bowl spot is crucial for the Badgers.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Matchup to watch against Nebraska Cornhuskers
After a deafening loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, the 5-5 Wisconsin Badgers will look to bounce back and strive for bowl eligibility when they face off against the 3-7 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Nebraska has held a similar path to Wisconsin this season, as they fired head coach...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers hold off Nittany Lions 3-2 in five-set thriller
Wisconsin led a 7-3 advantage slip away in no time at all. A Penn State run not only tied up the crucial fifth set, but the Nittany Lions found themselves in front 11-9 — just four points until the win. In a gym where UW has won just twice...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
klkntv.com
Nebraska can’t hold off Wisconsin comeback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid another losing season, Nebraska had a chance to get a win it has craved for years on Saturday. But the Huskers failed to put any points on the board in the fourth quarter, and Wisconsin rallied to defeat NU 15-14. It was the Badgers’...
Badgers stage comeback to secure bowl eligibility for 21st straight season
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Badgers are going bowling. Wisconsin mounted a second-half comeback on Saturday to take down Nebraska, 15-14, in Lincoln. Both teams traded punches in the first quarter but found little success. The Badgers were able to string together a 10-play drive near the end of the quarter but stalled out just past midfield. Things turn south for...
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph notes issues with first half for Cornhuskers vs. Badgers
Mickey Joseph noted his problems for Nebraska’s first half performance against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers did keep the Badgers scoreless, but there are areas where Joseph says Nebraska can improve. Joseph said that the Huskers have to be able to sustain drives on offense to add to their 7 point...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
wisportsheroics.com
Former Badgers Head Coach Calls League “Rigged”
Officiating always seems to be a topic of conversation. High-definition cameras give us great looks at every play. The number of camera angles we have of every play is astounding. This means that when a blown call happens at the end of a game, people start to question the officiating. One Big Ten game, Illinois vs. Michigan, ended in some controversy. The call was so bad that former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema called the league “rigged”.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
North Platte Telegraph
'Fairly depressed' — Bald eagle injured near Burwell now a long way from home
Trooper Cody Cassidy didn’t find the fugitive he was searching for Saturday, but something else caught his eye. Something on the side of the highway between Burwell and Taylor. Cassidy pulled up and pulled over. He realized he was staring at a young eagle. He’s found other eagles before,...
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
Comments / 0