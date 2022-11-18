ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?

The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are gearing up for their first tiara moment in three years — here's which headpieces they might reach for Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a glittering decision to make! The royals are likely preparing for a tiara moment as King Charles III's first state visit as the monarch is set for next week. The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, are slated to visit the U.K., where a state banquet at Buckingham Palace will...
POPSUGAR

Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall

Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.
People

The Princess Diana Beanie Baby: How Much It's Worth and Where to Find One

That old toy could be worth more than you think It's been 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash, but her spirit lives on. While there are many incredible legacies the People's Princess left behind — from her charitable work to the two sons she shared with King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry — there's one that's particularly near and dear to '90s kids: the Princess Diana Beanie Baby. Here's everything to know about the commemorative toy, including how much it's worth...
