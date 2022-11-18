Read full article on original website
Hazmat Team Called To Jackson Twp. Fire
A hazmat team was called in response to a fire at a business in the Jackson Township area Sunday afternoon. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. for a fire at a business in the 100 block of Conica Lane. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from exhaust vents....
Friday Morning Crash Leads To Multiple Injuries
Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Friday morning in southern Butler County. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. for a six vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 8 South and Route 228 West. At...
Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off
The bells will be ringing outside of local businesses as an annual tradition begins again. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially kicks off Saturday. It serves as the main fundraiser for the local Salvation Army. Major Darlene Means said, “Though it helps us at Christmastime to provide gift and food for families and for senior citizens, it also helps us throughout the year provide utility assistance, rental assistance, to help stock items for our food pantry that we don’t get from the Pittsburgh Food Bank.”
High School Football Playoff Scores, 11/18
Grove City high school beat Slippery Rock high school in the District 10 Class 3A championship Friday night, 42-23. Belle Vernon high school routed Freeport high school in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals, 42-0. Upper St. Clair will face Pine Richland at noon Saturday for the WPIAL Class 5A Championship...
