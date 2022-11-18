The bells will be ringing outside of local businesses as an annual tradition begins again. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially kicks off Saturday. It serves as the main fundraiser for the local Salvation Army. Major Darlene Means said, “Though it helps us at Christmastime to provide gift and food for families and for senior citizens, it also helps us throughout the year provide utility assistance, rental assistance, to help stock items for our food pantry that we don’t get from the Pittsburgh Food Bank.”

BUTLER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO