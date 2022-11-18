Read full article on original website
Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex August Alsina seemingly comes out, introduces boyfriend
Two years after his infamous “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, rapper August Alsina appears to have found love again. The “Make It Home” singer seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community while appearing on the reboot of VH1’s “The Surreal Life.” The musician, 30, credited a man standing nearby with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.” “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” Alsina told the camera, before hugging the man in question. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching...
