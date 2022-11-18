Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Furman thumps South Carolina at Charleston Classic
Garrett Hien scored 20 points and Furman snapped a two-game slide with a 79-60 victory against South Carolina at the
What now for Penn State Football at wide receiver recruiting?
Penn State football will look at add more wide receivers to its 2023 recruiting class. Penn State football lost a commitment on Sunday night from 4-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir in a somewhat surprising move. Shakir had been committed to Penn State since May. He was relatively quiet after committing,...
One big play is all Summerville needs to overcome Sumter
SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Summerville Green Wave punched its ticket to the South Carolina Class AAAAA semifinal round, Friday night, with one big play that propelled it to a 7-0 victory over Sumter in a defensive playoff struggle. Summerville’s Yannick Smith scored the game's lone touchdown in ...
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest eliminated from playoffs by more physical Fort Dorchester
NORTH CHARLESTON | The run finally came to an end. Carolina Forest couldn’t handle Fort Dorchester’s tailbacks, offensive line or its pass rush, and what the Panthers have done to each of its last four opponents was doled out in reverse by one of the best teams in the state.
travelnoire.com
Charleston, South Carolina's Largest Black Food Truck Festival Yet, Here's What To Know
2022 is a big year for Charleston, South Carolina, as the city has its largest Black Food Truck Festival on November 19 and 20. The event started as a passion project for founder and CEO Marcus Hammond. He wanted to create a space “for Black people by Black people” because other events in the city just didn’t cut it for Hammond.
counton2.com
Catching up with Happy Raine
All-female muralist group painting across the Lowcountry. Former Berkeley County School Board member discusses …. Former Berkeley County School Board member discusses recent shakeup. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves …. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need. 2YH: What to...
live5news.com
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire in Georgetown. The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire. Officials say the house fire happened on Jeremiah Drive in Georgetown. The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
live5news.com
Charleston to consider agreement with Dominion Energy to convert nearly 7K streetlights to LED
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider an agreement with Dominion Energy that will convert nearly 7,000 street lights to LED. City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said the conversion will come at no cost to the city, and the lights that will be replaced are the cobra headlights. Those are the ones attached to the side of telephone poles and lean into the streets off the peninsula.
live5news.com
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
Savannah Tribune
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of All-Natural Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 10,000 to 30,000 Bottles
Meet Darren Campbell, a chef entrepreneur from Charleston, South Carolina who is the founder and CEO of Palmetto Blend, a Black-owned soul food seasoning product that offers an authentic taste to food with no artificial preservatives. Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven...
New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
country1037fm.com
Charleston Seafood Restaurant Named One of the Best in the Country
If you’re a true lover of seafood then finding the best seafood spots is probably important to you. It is very, very, VERY important to me. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina I have learned to appreciate great seafood. Fresh shrimp, great crabs, seasoned oysters, and so much more can be found all throughout the Carolinas. I may be biased, but Charleston hands down have the best seafood and no one can convince me otherwise. So, to no surprise one Charleston seafood restaurant was listed as one of the best seafood restaurants in the U.S.
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
counton2.com
Man wanted for questioning in N. Charleston armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston. Justen Logan, 31, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department following an October 22 armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.
counton2.com
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed Friday following a head-on collision in Berkeley County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A near Gumville Road. SCHP said that the driver of a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling...
