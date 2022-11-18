ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened. With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.
Yardbarker

What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Eagles: Staff picks and predictions for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 11 matchup. As the thrill of the first win with Jeff Saturday as interim head coach begins to fade, the Colts will have a tough test against an Eagles team that has been surging on both sides of the ball for the majority of the campaign. They just suffered their first loss against the Washington Commanders and should be hungry to prove that’s a fluke.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

“Atlanta Falcons regret not drafting QB Justin Fields” is a lazy take

The Atlanta Falcons do not regret taking passing over Justin Fields in 2021, I repeat, the Falcons do not regret passing on Justin Fields for Kyle Pitts. With the clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears on Sunday, people have used it as a connection between the Falcons drafting Kyle Pitts and passing on Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.
ATLANTA, GA
Chicago Tribune

Patrick Williams avoids a major ankle injury but remains wary of missing Chicago Bulls games: ‘It was almost like a nightmare’

Patrick Williams avoided a major injury this week despite rolling his right ankle during Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Chicago Bulls forward spent the last two days fixated on recovery: rotating his ankle with a resistance band, sitting in Normatec recovery legs and icing and massaging it. Although Williams was cleared for full minutes Friday against the Orlando Magic, the ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘Respectfully an alien’: Bears DC drops bonkers Cordarrelle Patterson take ahead of Week 11 vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears are game-planning for how they’re going to stop Atlanta Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday. Thus far, defensive coordinator Alan Williams doesn’t sound overly convinced the team will be able to shut him down. Via FOX 32’s Cassie Carlson, Williams had some intriguing praise for Patterson, likening the Falcons RB to an alien.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Breaks Rob Gronkowski’s Record In Win Vs. Chargers

Travis Kelce stands alone in tight end history, eclipsing New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowksi. The Los Angeles Chargers held a 27-23 lead with 1:46 left to go, which proved to be too much time for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense drove down from their own 25 to score the game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds to spare in the fourth quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL

