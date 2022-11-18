Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened. With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
Yardbarker
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
Colts vs. Eagles: Staff picks and predictions for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for a Week 11 matchup. As the thrill of the first win with Jeff Saturday as interim head coach begins to fade, the Colts will have a tough test against an Eagles team that has been surging on both sides of the ball for the majority of the campaign. They just suffered their first loss against the Washington Commanders and should be hungry to prove that’s a fluke.
Marcus Miracle! Patriots Rookie Stuns Jets With Electrifying Punt Return
On a dismal day for New England's offense, Marcus Jones' 84-yard return with five seconds remaining saved the day.
Yardbarker
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
Yardbarker
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots pick, odds: Jets again try to end Pats' hex
When the New York Jets clashed with the New England Patriots in Week 8, it looked as if the Jets were in prime position to shake a 12-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals. New York was riding a four-game winning streak, quarterback Zach Wilson was playing with confidence,...
“Atlanta Falcons regret not drafting QB Justin Fields” is a lazy take
The Atlanta Falcons do not regret taking passing over Justin Fields in 2021, I repeat, the Falcons do not regret passing on Justin Fields for Kyle Pitts. With the clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears on Sunday, people have used it as a connection between the Falcons drafting Kyle Pitts and passing on Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Giants big underdogs for Thanksgiving clash in Dallas
Thanksgiving Day will feature a matchup between two 7-3 NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Tipico Sportsbook isn’t expecting a very competitive game, however, as they have made the home team — Dallas — an early 7.5-point favorite and the line may actually go up from there.
Bears fans at bachelor party dress as Mike Ditka for game
A group of 18 fans in a bachelor party donned the former Bears coach's signature 1980s look for Sunday's game.
Patrick Williams avoids a major ankle injury but remains wary of missing Chicago Bulls games: ‘It was almost like a nightmare’
Patrick Williams avoided a major injury this week despite rolling his right ankle during Wednesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Chicago Bulls forward spent the last two days fixated on recovery: rotating his ankle with a resistance band, sitting in Normatec recovery legs and icing and massaging it. Although Williams was cleared for full minutes Friday against the Orlando Magic, the ...
‘Respectfully an alien’: Bears DC drops bonkers Cordarrelle Patterson take ahead of Week 11 vs. Falcons
The Chicago Bears are game-planning for how they’re going to stop Atlanta Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday. Thus far, defensive coordinator Alan Williams doesn’t sound overly convinced the team will be able to shut him down. Via FOX 32’s Cassie Carlson, Williams had some intriguing praise for Patterson, likening the Falcons RB to an alien.
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Breaks Rob Gronkowski’s Record In Win Vs. Chargers
Travis Kelce stands alone in tight end history, eclipsing New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowksi. The Los Angeles Chargers held a 27-23 lead with 1:46 left to go, which proved to be too much time for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense drove down from their own 25 to score the game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds to spare in the fourth quarter.
NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Falcons
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 11 of the NFL season was instructive as we try to handicap the Super Bowl race as several teams revealed themselves to be fraudulent Sunday. We’ll start with the Minnesota Vikings, who were...
TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Falcons in Week 11
The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a three-game losing streak. And they’ll have a good chance to do that against another struggling defense. Bears quarterback Justin Fields continues to ascend as one of the NFL’s most electrifying...
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
White Sox to add former major leaguer Chris Johnson to coaching staff
The White Sox are expected to promote Chris Johnson to the big league coaching staff, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports (Twitter link). Johnson has been the hitting coach at Triple-A Charlotte for the last two seasons. Johnson’s new role on the South Side isn’t yet known, though...
Comments / 1