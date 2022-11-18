Read full article on original website
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
French Airline La Compagnie’s ‘Blue Friday Sale’ Will Offer Its All Biz-Class Flights to Europe for $2,000
No matter how deep your pockets, there’s no denying that flights to Europe are getting downright exorbitant. But French airline La Compagnie is hoping to bring you to the old world without having to soak your savings—or sacrifice style. As part of its Blue Friday Sale, from November 18 through November 22, travelers itching for a trip to Milan or Paris can snag a roundtrip business class fare for a flat rate of $2,000 from New York for any vacations from December 1 through October 31, 2023. On average, roundtrip business fares to Paris can easily run as high as $7,000...
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris
JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200
Honeymoons can be extraordinarily expensive. But, you can save hundreds — or even thousands — by using points and miles. Here's how travel rewards saved me on my business-class honeymoon flights.
Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport
Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
Take a look at the planes upstart airline Northern Pacific plans to use to connect Japan and Korea with major US cities through Alaska
Northern Pacific plans to start flying from NYC, LA, Orlando, and Vegas to Japan and South Korea starting in 2023.
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
American Airlines flight attendants picketing at SFO, not expected to impact travel, company says
American Airlines flight attendants will be picketing at nearly a dozen airports across the country, including SFO, as they seek wage increases for the first time since 2019.
Innovative Design Cuts CO2 Emissions in Data Centers
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Huawei’s ability to build more energy-efficient data centers could be an example to others as decarbonization of the construction sector picks up worldwide, according to a company spokesperson. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005364/en/ Andrew Williamson, Vice President of Government Affairs and Economic Advisor, Huawei speaks at the panel. (Photo: Business Wire)
American Airlines, JetBlue alliance will harm travelers, U.S. argues
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department said American Airlines Group's (AAL.O) alliance with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) would harm travelers while the airlines pushed back during closing arguments on Friday in the government's bid to dissolve the partnership.
Iranian exile who got stuck for years in French airport dies
An Iranian who got stuck for 18 years in a Paris airport, inspiring a Steven Spielberg movie starring Tom Hanks died on Saturday at the terminal, an airport official said. Karimi Nasseri's peculiar story came to the attention of Hollywood director Spielberg, inspiring 2004 film "The Terminal," which starred Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Baggage Handlers at Heathrow Airport Go on Strike
When you fly, how much thought do you put into your luggage? The logistics of every single bag making it from point A to B to C, without missing flights or getting lost, are staggering. Sure, baggage handlers get the blame when your stuff is lost or damaged, but do they get the credit when it all arrives intact and on time? More importantly, do they get their fair pay?
Wearing Masks No Longer Mandatory on Flights, Airports, But 'Preferable' in View of COVID19 Threat: Civil Aviation Ministry
Keeping in view the declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, the government on Wednesday removed the mandatory requirement to wear masks on flights. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the decision had been taken following a review meeting on the issue with the Health Ministry. "The matter regarding the...
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers
Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million for delaying refunds so long that they violated consumer-protection rules.The largest U.S. airlines, which accounted for the bulk of complaints about refunds, avoided fines, and an official said no other U.S. carriers are being investigated for potential fines.Consumers flooded the agency with thousands of complaints about their inability to get refunds...
Adding Apple AirTags Due To London Baggage Handler Strike
