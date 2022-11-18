ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph News-Press

Students disheartened by student loan forgiveness change

By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSTa0_0jFoCADH00

Students across the nation were thrilled when they found out that some of their student loan debt may be relieved earlier this year. But after a recent ruling from a federal court, that relief is in jeopardy.

The student loan forgiveness program was announced in August and applications opened up in October. The plan was to allow some relief to those with student loans by forgiving up to $20,000. But the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has put a block on the program, meaning no one can apply at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
The Independent

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The administration plans to appeal. Here's what to know if you've applied for relief:WHAT HAPPENS NOW?While the application for relief has been taken down from the Federal Student Aid website, applications that have already been filed are on hold while the appeal works its way through the courts. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” the Education Department said on its site. “As a result, at this...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
FOX59

With student loan forgiveness thrown out, students/grads face January payments

That question is likely on the minds of millions after a federal court judge in Texas Thursday tossed out the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The forgiveness of student loans was a 2020 campaign promise President Joe Biden made. And in recent weeks while campaigning before the midterm elections, Biden touted he had kept his promise. The program, announced in late August, provided $10,000 in loan forgiveness for applicants making less than $150,000 or in households making under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients were eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

If Student Debt Relief Passes, Will Loan Forgiveness Wipe Out Your Tax Refund?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Currently widespread federal student loan forgiveness remains on hold, pending a ruling from a federal appeals court. But if debt relief does go through, will you be stuck with a tax bill in 2023?
WISCONSIN STATE
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
The Hill

Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers

A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
Money

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is in Limbo as Payments Are Set to Resume

The original timeline of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is out the window following two major legal setbacks. Tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers were encouraged to submit their applications for up to $20,000 of loan forgiveness by Nov. 15, in order to have their debts forgiven by 2023. That deadline passed before millions had the chance to apply.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts

The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked

Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
272
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy