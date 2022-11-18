A sinister-looking army of robots may soon be crawling through your water pipes.The spider robot “SPD1” is designed to sneak into houses on reconnaissance missions and carry out maintenance.Equipped with a 360-degree camera, operators are able to control them with a gaming pad.Japanese robotics firm TMSUK say they have developed the bot in response to failing sewer infrastructure and a lack of workers.The robots can investigate and work individually or in groups; with the first leading the way, the second recording the surveyed location, and the third doing the required “works”. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cleaner reveals 10 things she'd never have in her homeDog learns to walk again after being paralysed by spinal strokeAdorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

3 DAYS AGO