Meet the sinister-looking army of robots that could soon be crawling through your pipes
A sinister-looking army of robots may soon be crawling through your water pipes.The spider robot “SPD1” is designed to sneak into houses on reconnaissance missions and carry out maintenance.Equipped with a 360-degree camera, operators are able to control them with a gaming pad.Japanese robotics firm TMSUK say they have developed the bot in response to failing sewer infrastructure and a lack of workers.The robots can investigate and work individually or in groups; with the first leading the way, the second recording the surveyed location, and the third doing the required “works”. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cleaner reveals 10 things she'd never have in her homeDog learns to walk again after being paralysed by spinal strokeAdorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo
Futurism
Boston Dynamics Sues Competitor That Put a Gun on Its Robodog
According to the Robot Report, Hyundai-owned robotics company Boston Dynamics is suing competitor Ghost Robots, alleging that the rival robot maker has infringed on seven of Boston Dynamics' patents related to the company's well-known robodog, the Spot quadruped. A lawsuit isn't that surprising, given that the robots all look pretty...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Gizmodo
MIT's Boston Dynamics Is Suing Ghost Robotics Over Robot Dog Plagiarism
Boston Dynamics wants to ensure its place in the creepy robot dog market. The tech company has filed a complaint against Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics claiming that the latter has infringed on Boston Dynamics’ patents. The complaint, which was obtained and reported on by The Register, alleges that Ghost Robotics...
Space-based solar power could really work, experiment shows
European aerospace giant Airbus demonstrated how solar power could be beamed from space in a new experiment.
The Verge
This robotic tentacle gripper is gentle, practical, and terrifying
Hands, man, they’re a tough gig to beat. Four fingers? An opposable thumb? A design classic. But that’s never stopped scientists from trying to surpass what nature perfected. And their latest attempt to out-fing humanity’s fingers is pleasingly terrifying. The engineers from the Harvard John A. Paulson...
techeblog.com
Innovative Nanoscale 3D Printing Material Could be Used to Protect Satellites, Drones and Microelectronics
There are 3d-printed, Wordle-solving robots, and then this innovative new nanoscale 3d printing material by Stanford engineers that could one day be used to protect the structures of satellites, drones and microelectronics. It is designed to print nanoscale, or structures that are a fraction of the width of a human hair, lattices that are both strong and light.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Has Built A Neural Theorem Prover That Has Solved 10 International Math Olympiad (IMO) Problems — 5x More Than Any Previous Artificial Intelligence AI System
The scientific world has long acknowledged that proving mathematical theorems is an essential first step in developing artificial intelligence. To prove the truth or falsity of a conjecture, one must use symbolic thinking and sort through an unlimited number of alternatives. These tasks are beyond the capabilities of even the most sophisticated AI systems.
Researchers have developed robotic fingers that let you interact with insects
Entomophilous out there, ever wanted to cuddle a bug? Brush through the tiny wings of a dragonfly? Tickle insects? Researchers in Japan have created what you've always wanted - a soft micro-robotic finger that allows humans to directly interact with insects at previously inaccessible scales. Previously, we did have access...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
MIT reveals a new type of faster AI algorithm for solving a complex equation
Artificial intelligence uses a technique called artificial neural networks (ANN) to mimic the way a human brain works. A neural network uses input from datasets to “learn” and output its prediction based on the given information. Recently, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial...
Futurism
Scientists Build Circuit Boards Based on Mushrooms
Electronic waste, also known as "e-waste," is a major polluter, not to mention an increasingly difficult issue to combat. Excitingly, however, a team of Austrian scientists are working on a creative new solution to solve at least part of the e-waste puzzle: they're making biodegradable substrates for electronics out of mushroom skins.
TechCrunch
Ghost Robotics fires back against ‘baseless’ Boston Dynamics lawsuit
Ghost Robotics’ success has not gone unnoticed by Boston Dynamics. Rather than compete on a level playing field, the company chose to file an obstructive and baseless lawsuit on November 11th in an attempt to halt the newcomer’s progress. Boston Dynamics is drawing on their considerably larger resources to litigate instead of innovate.
‘Part of the kill chain’: how can we control weaponised robots?
The security convoy turned on to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Boulevard at around 3:30pm on 27 November 2020. The VIP was the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, widely regarded as the head of Iran’s secret nuclear weapons programme. He was driving his wife to their country property, flanked by bodyguards in other vehicles. They were close to home when the assassin struck.
The UK’s DragonFire laser is designed to burn drones out of the sky
At a range in southern England, researchers tested a new laser, making it one step closer to military use. Developed for the Ministry of Defence, DragonFire is intended to be a long-range answer to incoming threats, a way to defeat projectiles in mid-air through the concentrated power of intense light. On November 8, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced it had conducted long-range laser trials at the Porton Down site. During the live fire test, the laser hit and neutralized a small drone at a range of 2 miles.
dronedj.com
It could’ve been a racing drone; it’s now blowing up enemy targets
It has the body of a racing drone and the mind of a calculated assassin. Meet Elbit Systems’ Lanius: a “drone-based loitering munition” that leverages its top speed of 45 mph and high degrees of maneuverability to rush to a target before exploding. Lanius is essentially a...
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
teslarati.com
Stellantis acquires AI startup supercharging autonomous driving development
Stellantis acquired aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software. The AI startup is based in Budapest, Hungary. It also has offices in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The Hungary-based AI company focuses on four areas regarding artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, listed below. aiDrive: Embedded...
techeblog.com
CMU Researchers Develop Low-Cost Robot Dog That Can Climb Stairs and Rocks
Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science and University of California, Berkeley have developed a low-cost robot dog capable of climbing as well as descending stairs nearly its height. That’s not all, it can also traverse rocky, slippery, uneven, steep and varied terrain, including rocks as well as curbs.
